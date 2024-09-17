Louisville District biologists’ bat survey paves way for new Army Reserve Center

Photo By Kelsie Hall | Jeff Hawkins, a biologist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District,...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Hall | Jeff Hawkins, a biologist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, holds a big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus) during a multi-species survey for federally listed species in Asheville, North Carolina, Jul. 25, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has submitted a “May Affect, Not Likely To Adversely Affect” determination to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who formally concur with the determination, satisfying USACE’s Section 7/Endangered Species Act/National Environmental Policy Act regulatory requirements and providing the green light for the clearing of the project footprint for a 300-member Army Reserve Center. The Army Reserve Center is designed to support the USAR’s mission to provide trained and ready units and individuals to mobilize and deploy in support of the national military strategy. The construction contract was awarded on June 20, 2024, for approximately $31.9 million and is anticipated to be completed in winter 2027. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Due to the potential environmental impacts related to the proposed construction and operation of a new U.S. Army Reserve Center in Asheville, North Carolina, biologists from The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District elected to conduct a multi-species survey for federally listed species, specifically under the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act. This requires Federal agencies to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that actions they fund, authorize, permit or otherwise carry out will not jeopardize the continued existence of any listed species or adversely modify designated critical habitats.



The survey was conducted on-site in Asheville from May 20-22, by Louisville District wildlife biologists, Jeff Hawkins and Micah Cothren.



“There is something satisfying about knowing your work helps protect listed species while simultaneously helping to make Louisville District’s vision a reality,” said Cothren.



Bat surveys use two primary methods to determine presence or absence of specific species at a site; visually, by capturing them in nets, and auditorily, by recording vocalizations and utilizing special sonogram equipment to analyze them.



Hawkins and Cothren recorded a total of 933 call sequences representing seven species, including the tricolored bat (Perimyotis subflavus), a candidate for federal listing.



A total of eight bats representing two species, the red bat (Lasiurus borealis) and the big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus) were also captured in mist nets during the period.



Once captured, the biologists would identify the species and attach a tracker to the bat’s leg before releasing it back into the wild. Using radio telemetry equipment, the tracker would send out a signal to the antennae that would produce a stronger reading when facing in the direction of the bat. This information was used to determine where specific bat species are roosting, either on or off the project area.



Cothren explained that the trackers are built to come off a day or so later and the biologists use the same equipment to ensure the tiny devices are found and picked up.



The environmental study also included a botanical survey, which documented no federally listed species, as well as the assessment of an abandoned building on the project site, which showed no evidence the bats utilized the structure as a roost, according to Hawkins.



With the initial construction phase slated to begin in October 2024, beginning with clearing the land of the project footprint prior to construction, the team had a short window to complete their surveys.



“Due to physical requirements, biting insects, weather, and difficult hours, field work for bats can often be challenging,” Hawkins said. “There are many steps that need to occur in a study of this type, including pre- and post-study coordination with regulatory agencies, finding a window in local weather to complete the work, field work, data analysis, and the writing of the summary report. Completing all of these within the project window was the toughest aspect of the project.”



Hawkins cited knowledge of the regulatory process, ability to work in difficult conditions, and preparation as the keys for the team to overcome these obstacles.



After initiating Section 7 coordination and submitting a “May Affect, Not Likely To Adversely Affect” determination to the USFWS, the team received formal concurrence with their determination in July, satisfying USACE’s Section 7/ESA/NEPA regulatory requirements and providing the green light for the clearing of the Army Reserve project’s footprint.



“The data we gathered through our mist netting and acoustical surveys allowed the USFWS to concur with our analysis that the proposed project wouldn’t adversely affect the bat species we surveyed for,” Cothren said. “It doesn’t get much better than that!”