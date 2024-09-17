Army Reserve Supports McConnell AFB Frontiers in Flight Air Show

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Staff Sgt. Devan Hughes of the 89th Sustainment Brigade discusses his experiences...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Staff Sgt. Devan Hughes of the 89th Sustainment Brigade discusses his experiences training under the effects of tear gas with air show attendees at McConnell Air Force Base's Frontiers in Flight Air Show in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2024. The HHC 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, assisted by the 89th Sustainment Brigade, set up and maintained multiple US Army tents which provided the public with water, air conditioning, and medical relief during the weekend. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton) see less | View Image Page

WICHITA, Kansas – 451st ESC Soldiers supported and participated in the Frontiers in Flight Air Show on McConnell Air Force Base from Aug. 24-25, to help air show attendees stay cool and educate them on some of the abilities of the U.S. Army. We were joined by Soldiers from the 323rd Engineer Detachment Firefighters; Company B, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade; and HHC, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.



Support was provided through cooling stations and water resources. HHC, 451st ESC provided three DRASHs and a water buffalo. Aid was coordinated with Air Force medics for those suffering from heat exhaustion.



Attendees enjoyed a large selection of military aerial and ground vehicles to interact with. Some of the Army vehicles displayed included a CH-47 Chinook, an HH-60 Black Hawk, and a M1142 Tactical Fire Fighting Truck. Soldiers enjoyed the opportunity to familiarize the public with Army equipment and their military occupational specialties.



Thank you, McConnell AFB, for inviting us out. We are looking forward to the next air show.



We appreciate the support from our Army partners in Kansas. You helped make the event more special with your presence.