Sergeants Major Hosts Dual Retirement After Combined 61 Years of Service

Command Sgt. Maj. John Hernandez (right), state command sergeant major for Oklahoma Army National Guard presents gifts to Command Sgt. Maj. John Workman (Left) of Glenpool, Oklahoma and Sgt. Maj. Michael Hearon (Middle) of Mead, Oklahoma, both members of 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during their joint retirement ceremony held at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Together Workman and Hearon have a combined 61 years of service, including their final assignment as members of the command team for Task Force Tomahawk during their deployment to the Horn of Africa from 2023-2024. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

NORMAN, Okla. - Friends, family and fellow Guardsmen gathered at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center to celebrate a joint retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. John Workman of Glenpool, Oklahoma and Sgt. Maj. Michael Hearon of Mead, Oklahoma, both members of 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.



Together Workman and Hearon have a combined 61 years of service, including their final assignment as members of the command team for Task Force Tomahawk during their deployment to the Horn of Africa from 2023-2024.



“The fact they want to do the ceremony together says a lot about how they understand the importance of their role,” said Maj. Jeffrey Gruszeczki, who served as the executive officer for Task Force Tomahawk during their HoA deployment. “It’s not about them, it’s never been about them–it’s always been about the organization and Soldiers they served. You couldn’t meet two more selfless individuals.”



Although retirement ceremonies are typically held for individuals, the decision to host a joint celebration came easily.



“I couldn’t think of any other Soldier I’d rather be on stage with,” Hearon said. “To be on stage and to be able to retire with him, knowing our family and command team are here, I couldn’t think of anybody else I’d like to share the stage with for my retirement.”



Workman was also delighted with the opportunity to share the stage with his friend.



“It meant a lot to me because of the time we spent together,” Workman said. “It was a heck of a way to go out and I’m super thankful for that.”



Workman began his military career in 1997 after graduating from Ponca City High School. He enlisted in the active duty Army as an infantryman and later joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2002 while attending the University of Central Oklahoma.



Workman deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and most recently to the Horn of Africa, including state active duty missions. His 27 years of service and sacrifice earned him many awards and decorations including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3), the Expert Infantry Badge, the Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.



“I’m humbled to have had the privilege to serve the state and our nation in the capacity that I have,” Workman said. “I stood on the shoulders of giants before me.”



Hearon enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1990 as a combat medic after graduating from Calera High School. After serving as a traditional Guardsman for 14 years, Hearon began his Active Guard Reserve career for Detachment 1, Headquarters Company 1st Battalion, 180th Infantry Regiment, now known as 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment.



Throughout his career, Hearon deployed to Egypt, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and the Horn of Africa. He completed his career with many awards and decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal (3), Army Commendation Medal (6), Army Achievement Medal (6) and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.



“It’s a very rewarding opportunity to mentor, lead, guide young Soldiers and hopefully influence their lives and careers,” Hearon said.



As the two Guardsmen step into retirement after remarkable careers, their legacy of leadership, dedication, and sacrifice will continue to shape the organization for years to come, inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.