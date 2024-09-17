U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Celebrates Dixmoor Water Main Replacement Milestone

In a collaborative effort with leaders from all levels of government as well as other important partners, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined the village of Dixmoor today to celebrate the completion of a crucial infrastructure project: the replacement of Dixmoor’s aging water main system. This project, made possible through the combined efforts of several levels of government and the Corps of Engineers Chicago District, is a significant step toward ensuring safe, reliable water access for the village’s residents.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, and Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts. With each of them highlighted the importance of this project in addressing the village's long-standing water infrastructure issues, particularly its frequent water main breaks.



In her remarks, Congresswoman Kelly emphasized the critical role infrastructure plays in everyday life. "Reliable water access is the lifeblood of a community. When a water system breaks, everything shuts down — businesses, schools, public services, and manufacturers can’t operate. And most importantly, residents can’t go about their daily lives," she said.



"Dixmoor’s success is a model for the nation on what can be accomplished when leaders at all levels come together to invest in our communities and citizens. This project represents more than just an upgrade to the water system — it’s an investment in the future of Dixmoor."



The village of Dixmoor, with a population of approximately 500 residents, has faced significant challenges in recent years due to its deteriorating water infrastructure. Just two years ago, the entire village went without clean water for two weeks due to system failures. The newly completed water main replacement aims to eliminate such disruptions and improve the overall quality of life for Dixmoor’s residents.



The project is part of the Cook County and Lake County Environmental Infrastructure 219 initiative, authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act. Lt. Col. Joseph Baumann speaking on behalf of the Chicago District said, “This program allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address essential environmental infrastructure needs, and we’re proud to see it come to fruition here in Dixmoor.”



Village President Fitzgerald Roberts expressed deep gratitude to all involved in the project, noting the emotional significance of the day for him and the community. "This is something the residents have needed for years. It’s a great start, and I know it will lead to a great finish," Roberts said, visibly moved as he thanked the Corps, Cook County officials, and his team of trustees.



As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District continues its mission of supporting infrastructure improvements across the region, projects like the Dixmoor water main replacement demonstrate the importance of federal, state, and local cooperation in tackling aging infrastructure.



The work in Dixmoor is not done, however. Leaders at today’s ceremony reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of their zip code, have access to safe, clean, and reliable water. The Corps will continue to support such initiatives, addressing water infrastructure challenges across the county and beyond.



As Dixmoor looks toward a future of stability and growth, today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a beginning to a more resilient and reliable water infrastructure, vital to the long-term health and safety of the Dixmoor community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 Story ID: 481095 Location: DIXMOOR, ILLINOIS, US This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Celebrates Dixmoor Water Main Replacement Milestone, by Jacob Zdrojewski