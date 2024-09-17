148th Medical Group Conducts IRT Mission - Operation Walking Shield

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group watch a Powwow at the Fort Belknap...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group watch a Powwow at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana, during a recent Individual Readiness Training (IRT) initiative that provided vital healthcare services to members and pets of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana August 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In early August, members of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing participated in a unique mission at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana as part of Operation Walking Shield. Fort Belknap encompasses 675,147 acres, is homeland to the Assiniboine (Nakoda) and Gros Ventre (Aaniiih) Tribes, and has a tribal membership of 7,000. The event, part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) initiative, provided vital healthcare services to the local American population and their pets.



The multiday mission also involved U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7350th and 7360th Veterinary Detachments and the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment.



The Innovative Readiness Training mission is a DoD military program exclusive to the United States and its territories that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployments readiness while simultaneously providing key health care to communities with limited access to resources.



The 18-person team was composed of specialists from a range of fields such as optometry, health care services, laboratory services and dentistry. This training offered an invaluable hands-on experience for the military personnel while fostering relationships between the military and the local community of Fort Belknap.



“This was my first time going on a trip like this for the military,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlyn Brenner, a physician assistant in the 148th Medical Group. “It allowed me to use my training in a really unique way.”



Medical procedures ranged from eye care to simple checkups. For many of the residents, these services represented a rare and valuable opportunity to receive comprehensive healthcare close to home.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jodi Grayson, IRT lead planner of the 148th Medical Group, reflected on the mission and it became clear this was more than just another training exercise. Their efforts were able to provide direct and lasting benefits to the residents of the community.



“You could see it in their smiles, literally,” said Grayson. “For a population with limited access to healthcare, the contributions of the 148th Medical Group were not just appreciated, but deeply felt.”



The mission also extended to the community's pets. Members of the 148 MDG joined veterinarians from the U.S. Army Reserve to conduct wellness checks, perform spay and neuter procedures, and provide dental cleanings for over 100 cats and dogs. This level of care for both people and animals showcased the holistic approach the team brought to the mission.



When people typically think of military operations, they envision large-scale, global missions. However, the IRT event at Fort Belknap was a reminder that even small, local efforts can have a profound impact on communities in need. It was more than just a training exercise- it was a chance to make a tangible difference. These service members not only sharpened their skills for future missions, but they left a lasting impact on a community in need.