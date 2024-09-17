LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the 77th Air Force Birthday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event celebrated the Air Force’s 77th anniversary and provided an opportunity for Airmen to reflect on its history and future.



The evening featured an array of traditions and presentations, offering attendees a chance to honor the Air Force’s history while engaging in ceremonies that highlighted its core values and legacy.



The evening began with an opening narration followed by the arrival of the official party. Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, gave the opening remarks.



“A championship team doesn’t win because of one star player. It’s about every person giving their best, working together, and supporting each other,” said Shaffer. “What makes the Air Force strong is the dedication and hard work of every Airman, whether they’re out there flying or making sure the mission gets done behind the scenes.”



A video presentation on the history of Luke AFB was shown, followed by a group of enlistees taking the oath of enlistment and the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.



Additionally, the event featured activities such as a mechanical bull riding competition, axe throwing, and an obstacle course.



The evening concluded with closing remarks from Col. David Berkland, 56th FW commander.



“As we look back on the past 77 years, the one thing that stands out is our people. Our strength has always come from the dedication of every Airman,” said Berkland. “The future is in good hands because of the incredible work being done today.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:10 Story ID: 481081 Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB Celebrates the 77th Air Force Birthday, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.