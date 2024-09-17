USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents

Courtesy Photo | Germany has recently implemented expanded border control measures, which now include...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Germany has recently implemented expanded border control measures, which now include checks at crossings to all nine of its neighboring countries. This decision is primarily driven by the need to further limit irregular migration and to enhance the internal security of the nation. (Photo courtesy of Michael Probst, Associated Press) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Germany has recently implemented expanded border control measures, which now include checks at crossings to all nine of its neighboring countries. This decision is primarily driven by the need to further limit irregular migration and to enhance the internal security of the nation.



On Sept. 16, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community officially notified the European Commission of the temporary reintroduction of border controls at Germany’s land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark.



Beginning Sept. 16, when traveling, please ensure that you carry your passports, SOFA cards, ID cards, and either TDY orders or leave approvals with you. It's also recommended that you have contact rosters with you, in case something happens, and you need to reach your chain of command.



German border guards should recognize the SOFA and ID cards but, just to be on the safe side, passports are the best means for identification. Please also take an international driver’s permit with you if you are driving across borders.



This initiative will remain in effect for a duration of six months, allowing for border checks at all of Germany’s land borders starting on that date. Prior to the announcement, border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland were already in place.



“The new border control measures can likely cause delays,” said Dennis Mathis, security specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “My recommendation is for everyone to travel with the proper documents, to include passports and an alternate form of ID.”



Mathis emphasized that following your commander’s foreign travel policy is essential, not only as a procedural obligation, but also for maintaining personal safety as well as organizational security.



“Reporting foreign travel to your organization’s security manager is a vital step in this process. The security manager can provide you with valuable insights and information on country-specific safety measures, local laws, and cultural considerations. This preparation helps mitigate unnecessary risks and enhances your overall travel experience,” he said.



The set of border control measures includes both fixed and mobile operations, allowing officials to turn people away at the border according to European Union and national laws. These measures are applied in a flexible way, changing based on the current situation and location.



The Federal Police (Polizei) are working closely with police in neighboring countries to promote relationships built on trust. The cross-border police cooperation involves employing joint patrols and the establishment of (additional) police and customs cooperation centers, among other collaborative efforts.



In light of these developments, the (German) Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has advised all travelers to ensure they carry proper identification when crossing the border.



For USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employees or community members who have questions about the new border control measures, the commander’s foreign travel policy, or to report foreign travel, please reach out to the garrison’s Security Management team on the garrison website page at https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/s357-operations-dptms/security-office.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.