Mizell carries on sweet tradition at Arnold AFB

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Even the toughest cookies would be hard pressed to resist taking part in what has quickly become a tradition for Arnold Engineering Development Complex commanders at Arnold Air Force Base.

AEDC Commander Col. Grant Mizell recently got his opportunity. Joined by AEDC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione, Mizell visited the Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services station Aug. 9 for his first Commander’s Cookie Day.

Mizell, who admits he has a bit of a sweet tooth, assumed command of AEDC on June 13.

“I was very excited to take part in this tradition on this base,” he said.

Commander’s Cookie Day got its start at Arnold FES a couple of years back when Mizell’s predecessor stopped by the hall to receive a brief on the work base firefighters and EMS personnel perform to protect the installation and communities surrounding Arnold.

Along with learning more about the roles of emergency responders, the previous commander was also informed that firefighter Kevin Madachick regularly bakes chocolate chip cookies for the FES crew.

“One of the guys made a comment, ‘You should come some day on cookie day when firefighter Madacik makes his cookies,’” said Arnold FES Chief Daryle Lopes. “So the commander wanted to know what that was all about. We said, ‘They’re the best cookies in the land.’ He said, ‘Why don’t you set me up for that?’”

A “cookie day” was scheduled. When he returned to the station for the occasion, however, the commander’s discussions focused less on how FES supports the AEDC mission and more on getting to know the firefighters and EMS personnel as individuals, including what they enjoy about their jobs and obstacles they sometimes encounter.

“That basically turned out to be a very informal two-way communication just talking about who he is and what he does and who we are and what we do,” Lopes said.

The commander continued throughout his tenure to schedule visits to the FES station for confections and conversation.

“He came on the regular, and it was really kind of awesome because it was just the commander spending time with us,” Lopes said. “I think it was one of his ways that he showed his appreciation for all the emergency services.

“We’re glad that Col. Mizell wants to do the same thing.”

When Mizell arrived in the crew quarters for his first cookie day, he was swiftly directed to the dozens of fresh cookies spread across the countertop in the station kitchen area.

Based off Mizell’s reaction, these were not merely cookie-cutter treats.

“These are incredible,” he said after taking a few bites.

Mizell said he learned of Commander’s Cookie Day from Cirricione, who shared with him the brief but celebrated history of the occasion. The new AEDC commander wanted to experience it for himself.

Members of the FES crew on shift during Mizell’s visit gathered to meet the new commander. As he snacked, Mizell asked the crew about various aspects of their fire, rescue and emergency transport work, such as the most demanding parts of their jobs and challenges they face, how they provide mutual aid to support local emergency response agencies, and situations they’ve encountered during their time at Arnold.

Like his predecessor, Mizell anticipates scheduling more cookie days in the future.

“In fact, I fully intend to manipulate the calendar in such a way that cookie day could be every week,” he joked.

While he said the cookies were delicious, Commander’s Cookie Day served a more significant purpose for Mizell by allowing him to meet with members of Arnold FES crew and gain greater insight on how he can support their efforts.

“The firefighters are some of the silent professionals on this base, some of the people who are often unseen and unheard except for when you really need them, so my hat goes off to people who can continuously do their duty, continuously remain vigilant to protect the rest of us,” Mizell said. “I’m thankful every single day we have these firefighters, and I hope we can continue to show them that. So if you see a firefighter around, if you see that fire truck parked in the Commissary parking lot, I wholly encourage you to walk into the Commissary and shake the hand of whichever firefighter is in there protecting you and protecting this base on a daily basis.”