USAG Stuttgart remembers fallen 9/11 first responders during memorial event

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart held an event Sept. 11 to remember the fallen and honor the first responders who answered the call of duty during one of the largest terrorist attacks to take place on American soil.

USAG Stuttgart’s Family and MWR hosted the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs at the garrison’s four fitness centers to pay tribute to the emergency personnel who responded after the attacks on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City on Sept 11, 2001.

During the event, participants used the fitness centers’ tread climber machines to replicate the staircases used during evacuation and rescue efforts. Climbers could finish the event and ring a bell after reaching the 78th floor, which represented the highest floor reached by the 9/11 first responders, or continue to the 110th floor, the full height of the towers, to symbolically complete the heroic journey to save others.

A total of 24 people participated in the memorial challenge. Some climbers, including Spc. Jeremias Cruz and Spc. David Camargo of the 554th Military Police Company, were born after the 9/11 attacks.

“I was surprised to see many participants take part who weren’t even born when the attacks took place,” said William Watson, USAG Stuttgart sports coordinator. “It shows they still have patriotism in their hearts, that they still care and remember the first responders who lost their lives on that day.”

According to the New York City Fire Department, 343 firefighters were killed on the day of the attack, and another 360 have since died from illnesses related to the response.

Sebastian Rock was one of two members of the USAG Stuttgart Fire Department who took part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in full gear to commemorate their fallen comrades.

“Although it was hot doing the challenge in full gear, I was enjoying myself and decided to push myself to the 110th floor,” Rock said. “It was a great feeling being able to accomplish that while carrying roughly 30 lbs. I’m glad I’m able to show my respect to the people who lost their lives that day.”

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), the first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held in Denver in 2005. Its organizers later partnered with NFFF to create a template that would enable coordinators to successfully replicate a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb anywhere.

“This event serves as a reminder to ‘never forget’ what these people and their families went through and what they sacrificed for us,” Watson said. “When everyone else ran out, they ran in.”