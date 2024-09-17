DoDEA Europe launches Universal Prekindergarten: Expanding early education for military-connected families

Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Europe officially launched its Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) program this past...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Europe officially launched its Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) program this past week with over 1,200 students enrolled, expanding early childhood education opportunities across 29 elementary schools in Germany, Italy, Bahrain, Turkey, Netherlands, Spain, England and Belgium. The introduction of UPK marks a significant milestone in DoDEA's commitment to fostering educational excellence for military-connected children. see less | View Image Page

DoDEA Europe officially launched its Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) program this past week with over 1,200 students enrolled, expanding early childhood education opportunities across 29 elementary schools in Germany, Italy, Bahrain, Turkey, Netherlands, Spain, England and Belgium. The introduction of UPK marks a significant milestone in DoDEA's commitment to fostering educational excellence for military-connected children.



"Welcoming Universal Prekindergarten into our school communities is an exciting milestone, and the success of this first week is just the beginning. We are setting the conditions for success for every student from the very start of their educational journey," said Dr. Michelle Howard-Brahaney, DoDEA Europe Director for Student Excellence. "We are thrilled to support the growth and development of our youngest learners throughout this year and beyond."



The UPK launch was celebrated across the region with the support of military leaders, parents, and local communities. School principals, teachers, and parents coordinated special activities to welcome the inaugural UPK students. At the same time, community leaders emphasized the importance of early learning as a foundation for long-term academic achievement and provided their support.



To ensure a smooth launch, DoDEA Europe undertook extensive preparations throughout the summer. The logistics teams coordinated the delivery and assembly of classroom furniture, curriculum materials, and necessary supplies, ensuring that UPK classrooms were fully equipped to welcome students on day one. Additionally, DoDEA facilities staff worked diligently to design and prepare the learning spaces to meet the developmental needs of preschoolers.



UPK educators, Preschool Services for Children with Disabilities (PSCD) teachers, and educational aides underwent comprehensive training during August across all districts in Europe. This professional development focused on DoDEA's College and Career Ready Standards and their alignment with The Creative Curriculum for Preschool, which has been adopted for UPK. Participants engaged in hands-on learning, exploring best practices for inclusive education, strategies for effective family engagement, and methods for creating student-centered, developmentally appropriate learning environments.



All children who meet DoDEA eligibility requirements and turn four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024, are eligible to register for the UPK program. For more details about enrollment and the program, visit DoDEA's official website at dodea.edu/UPK.