Joint Munitions Command’s RAMP serves as an essential resource for workload planning

Personnel from the Joint Munitions Command and its Department of Defense partners recently gathered for the Requirements, Army Working Capital Fund, and Mission Planning meeting, more commonly known as RAMP.



“RAMP provides us with the opportunity to create connections, develop relationships, and acts as a vital tool that improves coordination across the ammunition enterprise,” said Jim Veto, JMC’s director of planning.



RAMP, which takes place bi-annually, was held over two days at JMC’s headquarters, located on the Rock Island Arsenal, at the end of August, and it provided a way for JMC’s senior leaders and representatives from the command’s partners to talk about what they do, as well as discuss projected production, storage, distribution, and demilitarization requirements. They also addressed difficulties on the horizon.



“RAMP is a vital forum for reviewing our current projects, validating our ongoing efforts, and aligning our strategies for the coming fiscal years,” said Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander. “The active engagement is instrumental in ensuring that we are not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”



In addition to large group briefings, individual breakout sessions were held for installation staff and relevant subject matter experts.



Some of the forum topics were Presidential Drawdowns, and alternative demilitarization technology.



Drawdowns are ‘heavy lifts’

With help from its partners, JMC provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life-cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 arsenals, depots and ammo plants across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force. To date in 2024, JMC has distributed 1,296 20-foot equivalent units of munitions for 190 missions.



Along with executing its daily requirements, JMC has provided 125,000 short tons of ammunition in support of Presidential Drawdowns over the past two years.



“Presidential Drawdowns are heavy lifts, and the Organic Industrial Base has proven to be capable at levels comparable to contingency operations,” Veto said.



Communication has been key when executing the workload for drawdowns.



“Our capability to perform under challenging conditions underscores the importance of efficiency and adaptability,” Anderson said. “Looking ahead, the global landscape remains complex and dynamic. Increased geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts have heightened the demand for ammunition.



“JMC has taken proactive measures to ensure that we can respond to future needs effectively. We will meet emerging requirements,” Anderson added. “We continue to flex schedules and reprioritize as needed, working closely with our customers to address any issues that arise. We have consistently provided the right munitions at the right place and time, and we will continue to do so.”



Alternative demil technology

Alternative methods for the demilitarization of conventional missiles and munitions are currently being researched. They must be cost effective and environmentally friendly and would be used in place of, or reduce the need for, open burn and open detonation.



Along with individuals from the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition, JMC is assisting in developing standardized approaches for alternative ways to conduct demil.



Demilitarization and disposal are the final steps in the life-cycle management of materiel. DOD sustains combat readiness through safe and efficient disposal of obsolete, defective, and excess munitions at a rate sufficient to keep pace with new generations of munitions and control overall stockpile growth.



“Demil requirements vary from year to year based on the types of munitions designated for demil and the funding available for their processing,” said Brian Willis, JMC’s director of demilitarization. “This fluctuation can significantly impact planning and resource allocation, as the need for proper disposal methods and facilities must be aligned with both the inventory of munitions and the financial resources available.



“Additionally, changes in regulations and safety standards can further influence the requirements, and necessitates continuous monitoring and adaptation,” Willis added.

Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Joint Munitions Command's RAMP serves as an essential resource for workload planning, by Matthew Wheaton