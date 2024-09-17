New York National Guard’s 10th Mtn. Div. MCP-OD welcomes new commander

FORT DRUM, New York – Soldiers with the New York National Guard’s 10th Mountain Division (LI) Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCP-OD) welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 13, 2024.



Lt. Col. Alvin D. Phillips, who commanded the MCP-OD since September 2021, relinquished command of the Syracuse, New York-based detachment to Lt. Col. John E. Pielli.



“Throughout my career, I’ve often heard that being in command is a privilege and an honor, not a right,” Phillips said during the ceremony. “That has proven to be profoundly true.”



The MCP-OD has a unique mission unlike any other in the National Guard. Aligned with the 10th Mtn. Div. headquarters, the MCP-OD provides augmentation and support to the division command post and headquarters battalion, increasing the division’s operational capacity.



Overseeing the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, the 42nd Inf. Div. deputy commander for support, who ceremonially passed the unit’s flag, or guidon, from one commander to another, signifying the end of Phillip’s command and the start of Pielli’s responsibility as the detachment’s commanding officer.



“Battalion command is, in my estimation, one of the most important positions you can hold,” Fiorentino said. “Only six percent of officers actually make the rank lieutenant colonel, and far fewer get to command at that level. It’s one of the most effective commands you can have to positively affect Soldiers.”



Pielli, a native of Brookhaven, N.Y., comes to the MCP-OD from the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment, 53rd Troop Command, where he served as the fires chief. He began his military service in 1992, serving in the Army Reserve, regular Army, and Army National Guard.



Speaking to his Soldiers for the first time as commander, Pielli said, “With the work that you’ve done, you’ve earned an excellent reputation with the 10th Mtn. Div. I’ve had the opportunity to speak to three previous members, and they’ve all said the same thing: the MCP-OD is a very professional, hardworking group of individuals. With that being said, I cannot wait to start working with all of you.”



After relinquishing command, Phillips was recognized for his leadership by being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, which is awarded to members of the armed forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States.



Following the ceremony, Phillips was also promoted to the rank of full colonel, with his new rank being pinned on his uniform by his wife, Kia Phillips. Phillips’s next assignment takes him to the 42nd Inf. Div. headquarters, where he will serve as the division’s chief of public affairs.

