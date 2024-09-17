378th AEW hosts first-ever peer-led NCO records review

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY — The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing held its first-ever peer-led records review event, Aug. 29, to develop noncommissioned officers (NCO) and support their roles as frontline supervisors.

The event offered participants the opportunity to sit down with a Senior NCO for an in-depth review of their records as a key part of the Air Force promotion system, focusing on individualized feedback and career progression strategies.

“I have always prioritized professional development events,” said the 378th Air Base Group senior enlisted leader. “People often have questions about career development and providing a safe space to ask those questions is crucial.”

Unlike typical speed mentoring sessions, this records review provided time for detailed feedback and an analysis of each Airman’s career path. The event addressed these gaps by providing a platform for Senior NCOs to help NCOs not only review their past records but also think about their future proactively.

“After seeking guidance for where I was at this time in my career, I realized how others can benefit from an event-type setting,” said the event organizer. “They have time to review your records, go over your past and then recommend help with your future.”

The event organizers were motivated by their past experiences, noticing that Airmen often fixate on their past setbacks or mistakes without proactively thinking about the next steps in their careers, which can prevent them from identifying opportunities for growth and improvement and hindering their long-term career progression.

By emphasizing planning, NCOs can develop a mindset focused on continuous improvement and preparation, making them more adaptable and capable of meeting career progression challenges.

“The records review was an exciting professional development event to be a part of,” said an attendee. “Being able to sit down with a Senior NCO who wasn’t in my career field and get feedback from her helped me see a different perspective when completing my Enlisted Performance Briefs and packages, and it has made me feel more confident when it comes to writing my own packages.”

NCOs who participated in records reviews are able to share what they learned with their wingmen, furthering career development knowledge across all levels in the Air Force.

“We’re working on continuity and plan to host similar events at our home stations as well as allow our deployed locations the opportunity to host their events,” said the event organizer. “The goal is to keep improving and offer more opportunities for Airmen to get valuable mentorship.”

