Recent reports of African Swine Fever, a viral infection exclusively affecting domestic and feral pigs, being present in Germany has brought many pause for concern. Although it is not a risk to humans or other animals, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to the illness.



The disease is almost always fatal with no known cure or vaccination. According to the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the best way to prevent the disease from spreading is hygiene measures following the Pig Husbandry Hygiene Ordinance and population control.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shawn Basinger, Public Health Command Europe Veterinary Services Division director, encourages dog owners to keep their pets on leashes to prevent scarring wild pigs into uninfected areas. Other preventative measures include keeping trash in sealed containers and not shipping or taking pork products out of an infected zone.



Basinger also stated consuming meat from a pig infected with the fever does not pose a health risk. However, whole pork should always be cooked to at least 63 degrees Celsius (145 degrees Fahrenheit) and ground pork to 71 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit) to prevent other diseases.



If Kaiserslautern Military Community members come across a sick or deceased pig on base they should notify the KMC Natural Resource Management office at their DSN: 314-478-8411. If off base, they should contact the local German government veterinarian.



More information can be found on the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture or Rhein-Pfalz District websites.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 03:34 Story ID: 481044 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Understanding African Swine Fever, potential risks, by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.