    Understanding African Swine Fever, potential risks

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Recent reports of African Swine Fever, a viral infection exclusively affecting domestic and feral pigs, being present in Germany has brought many pause for concern. Although it is not a risk to humans or other animals, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to the illness.

    The disease is almost always fatal with no known cure or vaccination. According to the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the best way to prevent the disease from spreading is hygiene measures following the Pig Husbandry Hygiene Ordinance and population control.

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shawn Basinger, Public Health Command Europe Veterinary Services Division director, encourages dog owners to keep their pets on leashes to prevent scarring wild pigs into uninfected areas. Other preventative measures include keeping trash in sealed containers and not shipping or taking pork products out of an infected zone.

    Basinger also stated consuming meat from a pig infected with the fever does not pose a health risk. However, whole pork should always be cooked to at least 63 degrees Celsius (145 degrees Fahrenheit) and ground pork to 71 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit) to prevent other diseases.

    If Kaiserslautern Military Community members come across a sick or deceased pig on base they should notify the KMC Natural Resource Management office at their DSN: 314-478-8411. If off base, they should contact the local German government veterinarian.

    More information can be found on the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture or Rhein-Pfalz District websites.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    food safety
    pork
    African Swine Fever

