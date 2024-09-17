Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kevin Caldwell Has Been Decorated with the Joint Service Commendation Medal

    HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Caldwell 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Highland, CA native, Air Force Reserve TSgt Kevin Caldwell has been decorated with the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 22:24
    Story ID: 481031
    Location: HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
