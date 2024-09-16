Blue Diamond Marine sets four state records in powerlifting debut

Physical fitness is an indispensable aspect of being a Marine. Training to improve physical fitness scores is a common goal for most Marines. Other Marines set goals to break state powerlifting records.



Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin, a combat graphics specialist with 1st Marine Division, won best lifter and broke four Maryland state powerlifting records at the Anaheim Fit Expo, Aug. 17.



Adetimehin, known as “Ade” to her fellow Marines, had been preparing for this competition for months. She trained with a specific goal in mind: lifting as much weight as possible in the squat, bench press, and deadlift while still maintaining a first class physical fitness test and combat fitness test.



“Balancing being a Martial Arts Instructor, Marine Corps physical training requirements, and powerlifting training was difficult,” said Adetimehin, who works in the division’s Communication Strategy and Operations section. “I was strength training about five times a week, on top of physically training with my shop five times a week.”



The competition was held by the United States Powerlifting Association and took place in Anaheim, California. Adetimehin, a native of Maryland, competed in the under-75 kg weight class for competitors who weigh less than 165 pounds.



“I was nervous and excited to compete,” said Adetimehin. “I was intimidated seeing the other athletes because they look like they knew what they were doing. I was training at the gym on base which has standard gym equipment, and the other athletes had been training in gyms that have powerlifting equipment. I chose to pursue powerlifting because my initial goal in mind was to become stronger, and the main focus of the sport is pushing as much weight as possible.”



Competitors get three attempts in each event to lift the most weight while meeting the standards for a good lift. Adetimehin finished her third attempt in squats at 353 pounds, beating the previous Maryland state record by 125 pounds.



“It's surreal knowing that you set a state record, your name's going be on a list of records,” explained Adetimehin. “There is also that part of self-doubt, as I believed the records weren’t that high to begin with, but I superseded the records setting my own personal goals high.”



Setting records was the trend of the day for Adetimehin. She would finish her last bench attempt at 204 pounds, setting the state record 75 pounds over the previous one. Her final lift of the day would be a 353-pound deadlift, placing 50 pounds between her current record and the last.



Adetimehin’s success proves that powerlifting training and meeting the demands of Marine Corps are possible with the right mindset.



“If you can show up every single time you have to train in the gym, even when you don't want to be there, you can do the same thing for all the Marine Corps stuff,” said Adetimehin. “You can show up to the little things: the trainings, PMEs, the field days, the days you don't want to run, the days you don't want to train for your PFT.”



Adetimehin’s mindset has remained consistent in her day-to-day responsibilities, which includes leading, mentoring, training, and employing a section of combat graphics specialists to create products on behalf of 1st Marine Division.



“Cpl. Ade’s achievements at the powerlifting competition reflect the work she puts in every day to accomplish her goals,” said 1st Lt. Samuel DeRobertis, the COMMSTRAT production officer with 1st MARDIV. “She shows up every day determined to get better in everything she does, whether that be her job as a graphics specialist, her leadership skills, or her ability to lift some crazy heavy weight. She is an incredible asset to the COMMSTRAT team, both in her competence and her ability to inspire those around her.”



Adetimehin finished the meet lifting 909 pounds as an overall total, beating the old total Maryland state record by 260 pounds. Ultimately, she placed first in her age and weight class. Additionally, she was the strongest competitor pound-for-pound, earning the award for “best lifter” of the powerlifting competition.



“Cpl. Adetimehin isn’t just a Marine that sits in the back and focuses on her lifting,” said Lt. Col. Lucas Burke, the COMMMSTRAT director for 1st MARDIV. “I think just as impressive as her records at the competition is how she accomplished her lifting goals while sandwiched between support to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, multiple battalion hikes, and creating numerous graphics for the entire Division. Her ability to stay consistent in her weightlifting training while going to the field and staying late in the office to complete graphic requests shows her dedication to bettering herself and the unit. She does not make excuses.”



With a schedule often full of exercises and operations, it can be difficult to maintain consistent efforts to achieve a goal while meeting the responsibilities of being a Marine. Adetimehin’s success is a testament to what Marines can accomplish by developing the right mindset to work relentlessly towards one’s personal ambitions.

