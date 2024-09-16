88th Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough | Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, the senior enlisted advisor to the Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough | Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, the senior enlisted advisor to the Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, closes out the 88th RD Army Reserve Ambassador Workshop by thanking all of the ARAs for everything they do, 14 Sep. 2024 at Fort Snelling, Minn. The Army Reserve Ambassador Program is one of the ways the 88th RD builds connections to our many communities. ARAs are recommended and vetted through the division, and then appointed by the Chief of the Army Reserve. They hold an honorary rank equivalent to that of a Major (two-star) General. And they do all of this on a volunteer basis, for no pay. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough) see less | View Image Page

Army Reserve Ambassadors from across the 88th Readiness Division's 19-state area of operations met on 14 Sep. 2024 at Fort Snelling, Minn. in order to engage one another, share lessons learned over the last year, and discuss the way forward for the program.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program is one of the ways the 88th RD builds connections to our many communities. ARAs are recommended and vetted through the division, and then appointed by the Chief of the Army Reserve. They hold an honorary rank equivalent to that of a Major (two-star) General. And they do all of this on a volunteer basis, for no pay.



Ms. Teresa Ovalle, the 88th RD Army Reserve Ambassador Coordinator, organized the event, bringing 25 ARAs together, some of them for the first time, for the annual workshop. "The ARA workshop serves as a vital gathering, uniting the 88th RD ARAs from our 19-state region," said Ovalle. "It offers a unique chance to receive crucial updates from senior leaders, engage in meaningful discussions on key issues, and build valuable connections through networking."



Guest speakers from sections within the 88th included Mr. Christopher Hanson, Director of Public Affairs, and Legislative Liaisons Col. Christopher Roback and Lt. Col. Jeff Diebel. Their portions included how ARAs can leverage the sections within the Division to help further their main goal; helping U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and their families.



Col. Stacy Goodman, who relinquished command of the 88th Mission Command Support Group mere hours before her speaking engagement at the workshop, spoke about the unique formations within the 88th, and how the Army bands, Chaplains, Historians, and Public Affairs Detachments could also be of service in getting ARAs in front of crowds of people.



Speakers from outside the division came from U.S. Army Recruiting Command, U.S. Army Cadet Command, and several sections of U.S. Army Reserve Command to include plans and operations, legal, and Lt. Col. Jeku Arce, the Army Reserve-wide ARA program coordinator. They discussed recent challenges with recruiting and retention, and how ARAs can help; including the Minuteman Scholarship - a 3 to 4 year scholarship for students wishing to serve in the Army Reserve as officers through the Reserve Officers Training Corps, or ROTC.



The experiences and backgrounds of the 88th RD's ARAs varies greatly, from retired or former soldiers, to family members of service members, to those who never got the chance to serve themselves. "I wanted to serve my country in whatever way that I could, and that was something instilled into me by my grandfather who served in World War II," Said Julie Johnson, Army Reserve ambassador for Illinois serving her second three year term. "So when I was nominated to do this, I was very interested in what I might able to bring to the role."



A few Ambassadors attending are still serving their first terms as ARAs, and are still learning what is expected of them. Jon Pan, the newest ARA for the state of Washington, said the timing couldn't be better. "I'm just still soaking it in. I just got sworn in, and I'm learning from the other ARAs in Washington," Said Pan. "I'm glad that this workshop just kicked off so I can learn from the other folks in this region as well."



As part of the workshop Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th RD Commanding General, awarded the Public Service Commendation Medal to Christie Nixon, the former ARA for Minnesota, in recognition of her service as an Ambassador.



To close the workshop, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, the senior enlisted advisor to the Commanding General of the 88th RD, equated volunteering to be an ARA to his military service. "There's a reason we all do it," said Dieckman. "It's because we love it. Thank you for everything that you all do."