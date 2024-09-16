National Guard’s 35th Infantry Division command team remembers, honors 80th anniversary of liberation of Orleans, France

Photo By Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre | The 35th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. John Rueger, Command Sgt. Maj. Rob...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre | The 35th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. John Rueger, Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Istas, and Aide-de Camp Maj. Dustin Dice take a photo with an Orleans resident in Orleans, France August 16. The command team visited France in honor of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Orleans, a battle in which the 35th Infantry division was instrumental. The command team’s visit marked the first time a commanding general of the 35th Inf. Div. has visited Orleans since World War II. The woman is holding a photo of herself as an eight-year-old girl, posing with the 35th Infantry Division soldiers who liberated her city on August 16, 1944. see less | View Image Page

The 137th Infantry Regiment of the 35th Infantry Division began their journey from the Mortain sector, making their way towards Le Mans and then advancing south to Orleans, France in the summer of 1944.



They encountered little enemy aircraft activity and managed to proceed southeast without any major interruptions. The convoy moved through various towns and encountered enthusiastic civilians in Le Mans. The city had minimal damage from its recent capture, and the regiment settled in a bivouac area just east of Le Mans for the night.



The following day, the regiment, operating as Task Force S under the command of Brigadier General Sebree, proceeded on its mission to seize Orleans, situated sixty-five miles south of Paris. The journey to Orleans was cautious, with stops made to screen for hostile resistance along the way. They encountered evidence of recent enemy losses, including destroyed equipment and abandoned motor pools. As they continued eastward, the regiment reached Coulmiers, observing fires to the northeast caused by American airmen targeting enemy installations and transportation. Casualties were reported, and patrols were sent out to gather intelligence on the approaching objective, as the enemy still occupied Orleans.



On the morning of August 16th, 1944, the regiment began its advance on Orleans. The 2nd and 3rd battalions encountered some resistance resulting in casualties, particularly at the woods between Coulmiers and Ormes.



Despite these challenges, the 1st and 3rd battalions captured a large enemy machine shop, while the 2nd battalion reached the outskirts of the city and eventually seized the city hall. Although they faced machine gun and artillery fire during the capture, the regiment sustained very few casualties and successfully captured Orleans, taking 42 prisoners.



Eight decades later, members of the 35th Infantry Division, including Major General John Rueger, the current commanding general of the 35th Infantry Division, and his division command sergeant major Rob Istas, had the honor of revisiting the town of Orleans, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 35th Infantry Division’s successful mission in liberating the town. What makes this trip especially important is that this is the first time the commanding general of the 35th Infantry Division has been back to Orleans since its liberation.



Throughout the trip, the team had the privilege of engaging with the local community, and the command team had the unique opportunity to speak with individuals who were present in Orleans during its liberation 80 years ago.



“The Orleans people are the reason it was important for the command team to be present for the liberation celebration,” said 35th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Istas. “The residents of Orleans shared their experiences as though it happened yesterday. It was almost overwhelming. Hearing about their experiences was emotional and powerful and left me feeling grateful and humbled.”



“It was surprising to hear stories, see pictures of the past, and feel the gratitude towards the American soldiers for the liberation from the Germans,” continued Istas. “Many people took pictures of us in our uniforms and were emotional over meeting us.”



The team participated in a number of historic-themed events throughout the trip, and celebrated the promotion of Maj. Dustin Dice, aide-de-camp, with the statue of Joan of Arc as the backdrop.



“We were able to immerse ourselves in a vivid and historically accurate military camp reenactment, gaining a deeper experience of Soldiers from the past,” said Dice. We also had the honor of participating in a parade showcasing a remarkable display of World War II-era military vehicles, which added an exciting and captivating element to our visit.”



Dice said one of the truly special and significant experiences of the trip was the division participation in the dedication of a park honoring General Patton, with the distinguished presence of his Granddaughter, Helen Patton.

“This momentous occasion allowed us to pay tribute to a revered figure and gain insights into his lasting legacy,” said Dice.



“One of the moments that sticks out to me was after the parade,” recalled Istas. “The command team was standing watching the people in their period dress, when a small older woman holding a picture walked over with her son. Her son told us that she was 8 years old when the 35th Inf. Div. Soldiers came to Orleans. The picture she was holding was of herself with those Soldiers. Her son asked if we’d take a picture with her, and of course we said yes. The expression on this woman’s face and the emotions she displayed while taking a picture with us is one I will never forget.”



Members of the division and the Kansas Army National Guard will send representatives to several more historic battle sites this fall in continued honor and recognition of the legacy of the 35th Infantry Division soldiers who fought and died in World War II, and in support of the organizations and individuals in France who remain active in helping to keep their memory alive.