Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

In the blistering Arizona desert, where temperatures regularly soar above 100 degrees, the mission never stops. Reserve Citizen Airmen aircraft maintainers with the 944th Maintenance Group at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., know this heat well.



Amid the heat, dust, and sweat, these Airmen endure. They are the unseen force keeping the Air Force’s most advanced aircraft ready for action.



“We’ve been hitting 107 days straight of over 100 degrees,” says Staff Sgt. Joshua O’Connor, 944th MXG avionics specialist. “But the Air Force gave us these sunshades, and as long as you drink water, it’s manageable.”



The extreme heat is just another obstacle to overcome. Their work — from replacing heat exchangers to pulling ejection seats — is critical to keeping the jets mission-ready. While pilots take to the skies, the reserve maintenance team ensures they can do so safely.



Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Drake, 944th MXG back shops production superintendent, leads the charge. Drake’s team steps in over the weekends, taking over when active-duty personnel are off-duty. The task list can include anything from engine pulls to complex avionics maintenance, and it’s often up to the reservists to get jets ready for flights on Monday.



“At the end of the day on Friday, they’ll give a turnover to the production supers,” says Drake. “Whatever it takes to keep the jets flying.”



Drake further explained that the close collaboration between active-duty members and reservists is built on trust. Drake’s team of skilled Airmen not only takes on heavy maintenance but also ensures the work is done to the highest standards, giving active-duty personnel the confidence to rest, knowing the mission and their jets are in good hands.



“We want to have their full confidence in us that we can do the job safely and correctly,” Drake emphasizes. “And give them some rest when they need it so they can be ready to go.”



// From Classroom to Cockpit //

Staff Sgt. Aaron Willis, 944th MXG avionics specialist, who joined the Air Force Reserve in 2019, understands the critical role he plays in keeping these jets mission ready. Initially drawn to the reserve to help pay for school, Willis has since found his passion working on aircraft.

After four years on the older F-16, Willis transitioned to the F-35 in June 2023, where the technological advancements of the aircraft brought new challenges.



“The F-35 is technologically smarter than the F-16,” Willis explains. “With the older aircraft, you’d spend days troubleshooting. But with the F-35, it’ll just tell you what’s wrong.”



The shift from the F-16 to the F-35 may have introduced more advanced technology, but Willis said he quickly adapted, driven by his love for working with his hands.



“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” says Willis. “It’s definitely been worth it. I’ve had no regrets about joining.”



// A Family Tradition //

Growing up in Arizona, Staff Sgt. Joshua O’Connor followed in his father’s footsteps as an aircraft maintainer. His father, a retired squadron commander from the 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, still works on base. The family connection made joining the reserve a natural choice for O’Connor, allowing him to stay close to family while pursuing a career in aviation maintenance.



“The reserve gave me the chance to pursue a career path that my father was in and stay close to family,” said O’Connor.



As an F-35 Avionics Specialist, O’Connor explained how he works on highly technical systems. The complexity of the job requires a strong team dynamic, and O’Connor’s team of five operates efficiently under pressure, whether it’s rotating tasks to deal with fatigue or managing the heat with regular water breaks.



“This specific job can take anywhere from three to nine shifts,” O’Connor explained about a current task they were completing. “But everyone’s getting taken care of, and the maintenance continues.”



// The Unseen Heroes //

While the jets may be the most visible part of the Air Force’s mission, the Reserve Citizen Airmen who maintain them are the unsung heroes. Their commitment and resilience ensure that every aircraft leaving Luke AFB is ready for whatever mission lies ahead.



“Just their resiliency, their adaptability, and their willingness to do whatever is necessary to get the job done speaks volumes,” says Drake. “It’s a whole team effort here for the 944th.”



In a desert where temperatures rise and the work never stops, these Airmen are the backbone that keeps the mission alive, day in and day out. Without them, the jets simply don’t fly.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:04 Story ID: 480997 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.