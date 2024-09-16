USACE completes handover of newly constructed kindergarten building in Mongolia

Courtesy Photo | Attendees pose for a photo on the front steps of the new school after the ceremony....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Attendees pose for a photo on the front steps of the new school after the ceremony. Special design considerations include heated floors, triple-pane windows, extensive natural lighting, backup solar power and an elevated ground floor to prevent the thawing of permafrost below the building. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – While Alaska and Mongolia are separated by an ocean, the two regions share some key characteristics. Frigid climates, rugged mountains and austere regions can make for challenging construction, but staff at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District are experts at delivering high-quality infrastructure in arctic conditions. The team recently celebrated the handover of a newly constructed kindergarten building in the remote community of Tosontsengel. For this critical project, their experience in Alaska guided them to an effective construction solution while thousands of miles from home.



Situated over 500 miles west of the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, the remote town of Tosontsengel is home to less than 15,000 people. The country is one of the least densely populated in the world, with only 3.4 million people living in over 600,000 square miles of land.



“The austerity of Mongolia outside the main city hubs presents a very real challenge in traveling to areas of smaller population,” said Maj. Andrew Adams, chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar. “The lack of infrastructure and harsh climate in Mongolia can limit our ability to interact with the community in more remote locations.”



The new school building represents a much-needed upgrade from the town’s former school, which accommodated only 50 students. The state-of-the art structure can accommodate up to 200 students between two and five years old and includes modern features such as heated floors, triple-pane windows, extensive natural lighting and backup solar power.



“The new kindergarten will alleviate a desperate need for classrooms in the region,” Adams said. “Existing schools do not meet the required demand for the area and are aging rapidly, creating a pressing need for this new building.”



In constructing the new school, the team had to account for the area’s massive temperature swings and extremes. Fortunately for them, their experience with construction in similar environments in Alaska was a helpful point of reference.



“Temperatures in this part of the world can dip to minus 60 degrees,” said Tom Gill, project manager in the district’s Asia Programs Office. “Our expertise with construction in frigid environments back home helped us in creating a well-insulated structure that is also built to last.”



The presence of permafrost at the site was another challenge that leaned heavily on experience back home in Alaska for the team. Defined as earth material frozen for two consecutive years or more, permafrost is found throughout Alaska and affects construction projects of all types. In the case of this building, the contractor chose to elevate the structure on pilings, allowing air to circulate between the structure and the ground. This prevents the building’s heat from thawing the permafrost, stabilizing the foundation.



“Permafrost presents a challenge to construction regardless of where you are in the world,” Gill said. “Although it’s never easy, we are confident in our solution with this building.”



Construction in sparse conditions comes with a unique set of challenges. Everything from logistics to manpower requires added considerations and problem solving. For this project, the district awarded the contract to local design-build firms, which alleviated some of those concerns.



“Working with a local contractor was certainly an asset for this project,” he said. “In this case, that partnership provided the best value to us in completing a high-quality product.”



After creating the facility in only two years, Gill is pleased with the efforts of the district and its international partners to execute this development for the remote community of Tosontsengel.



“This development means so much to the people here,” he said. “The building is a really unique structure, and I’m proud to be a part of such a meaningful outcome.”