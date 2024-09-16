Airman rescues 79-year-old woman during hiking accident

Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Troy May, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Troy May, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics specialist, carries Ursula Bannister, a 79-year-old Tacoma resident on his back while Layton Allen and others follow and assist Bannister on the High Rock trail near Ashford, Washington, Aug. 28, 2024. Members of the group found Bannister with a broken and dislocated ankle while hiking so May and Allen decided they would carry Bannister 1.6 miles down the steep trail, help her into a car, and drive her to a hospital instead of letting her wait hours for a rescue team. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – It’s the afternoon on a cool day in August and you are hiking up a mountain toward a dazzling lookout with a view of Mount Rainer and the surround landscape.



SNAP – CRUNCH – You feel your leg give out beneath you and the sense of shock overtaking your senses. The calm scenery explodes into a landscape of fear as you realize that you have broken your ankle and cannot make it back down the steep mountain trail.



This catastrophe was the exact situation 79-year-old Ursula Bannister found herself in the afternoon of August 28, 2024, near Ashford, Washington, while hiking up to High Rock Lookout. Fortunately for Bannister, she was found and rescued with the help of other hikers, including Airman 1st Class Troy May, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics specialist.



On Wednesday morning, August 28th, Bannister drove out to High Rock trail to make her annual trip up to the lookout. This was where Bannister laid her mother’s ashes to rest and the reason for her hike, she said.



“I know the trail very well, and there are always many people there,” said Bannister. “When I couldn’t find anyone to accompany me on this outing, I just went by myself.”



After a lunch on the platform, Bannister started the trail descent and suddenly stepped into some kind of shallow hole. The noise, feeling, and angle of her foot made her situation clear. The pain that began spreading after the initial shock caused Bannister to cry out for help which came in the form of several hikers who started making calls to emergency responders and assisting her with medical care, she said.



As the fellow hikers were making calls requesting assistance from local organizations, they discussed what other options there were to prevent further harm.



Luckily for Bannister, two young men were nearby and able to help. After the group flagged them down, the men jumped into action.



“My first thought was if I could carry her down, I should carry her down and get her there as quickly as I can,” stated May.



May slung Bannister onto his back and started to carry her down the trail. Unfortunately, during the ordeal, May had to contend with gravity pulling Bannister off his back, his cowboy boots causing him unneeded pain, and attempting to ensure a smooth and level descent for Bannister by constantly braking with his legs.



“She was definitely in a lot of pain,” stated May. “I told her just a few more steps and we’d get her there.”



Through the descent, Bannister was assisted and carried primarily by May and his friend, Layton Allen, who also carried Bannister for a short time.



“Once we got down, we loaded her into her car, elevated her foot and started driving to the hospital,” stated May. “We met search and rescue about 30 minutes down the road, put ice on her foot, drove the rest of the way to the hospital and waited for her son to get there.”



May had done everything he could to ensure the safe rescue of Bannister. He was reassured of this several days later when Bannister called him and Allen to tell them how thankful she was, to inform them about her surgery and to let them know that she was recovering.



“I truly felt that these two guys were meant to be there to save me, and that sort of swam in my subconscious at the time,” said Bannister. “I considered them my angels.”



Due to his selfless rescue of Bannister, May received an achievement medal on Monday, September 9, 2024.



“One of the Air Force’s core values is service before self, and Airman 1st Class May clearly exemplified that core value with his actions,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Clifford, 62d AMXS commander. “While our team of Airmen showcase amazing accomplishments every day, we relish the opportunity to focus on one Airman’s courage and recognize them for truly living the Air Force’s core values.”