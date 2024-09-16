Firefighters at the Presidio of Monterey find support in therapy dog visit

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (September 9, 2024) – Firefighters at Presidio of Monterey Fire Station 1 took a brief “paws” recently when King, a seven-year-old German shepherd therapy dog stopped by. King was eagerly greeted by the firefighters and made his rounds to visit with everyone present.



First responders often experience work shifts that can be physically, emotionally and mentally challenging. Deputy fire chief Travis Wondrash researched different ways a therapy dog at the fire station might bring some support to his team and requested a therapy dog visit from a local Monterey organization.



“Ideally, I’d like to have a therapy dog here at the station full time,” Wondrash said. “I have some other routes to try, but for now, having a therapy dog visit on a more regular basis is a good start.”



Kelly Nguyen, a volunteer with First Responder Therapy Dogs says she and King make regular stops at several area emergency response teams and often sees the calming effect the visits have.



“Studies have shown that therapy dogs can reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure and improve overall mood,” Nguyen said. “King was a rescue dog and since we've had him, he’s been through desensitization trainings and certification programs to become a therapy dog. Whenever he sees the fires station, he barks like crazy and is ready to work.”



During Nguyen’s and King’s visit, several firefighters kneeled down to pet and play with King while talking casually with each other. King performed tricks like “shake” and “lay down” and welcomed the attention for the duration of his visit.



“It's been a rough year for a lot of people and it's also suicide prevention awareness month,” Wondrash said. “I'm a big believer that talking about mental health in the fire service can be helpful. Having a dog around helps everyone to relax and take the edge off.”



Programs that reduce stress and foster camaraderie support the resilience and readiness of every Soldier and civilian. The Army’s 'People First' is an initiative developing strategies and implementing programs to build diverse, adaptive and cohesive teams that sustain readiness.

