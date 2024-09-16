Walter Reed celebrates staff, namesake, and team during Organizational Day event.

Photo By Christian Lilakos | The Gene Monroe Band performs during Organizational Day at Walter Reed National...... read more read more Photo By Christian Lilakos | The Gene Monroe Band performs during Organizational Day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, held Sept. 13, 2024, to celebrate not only the dedication and the hard work of Walter Reed team members, but also the 13th anniversary of the coming together of Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) and National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) to form WRNMMC, and the 173rd anniversary of the birth of Maj. (Dr.) Walter Reed, born on Sept. 13, 1851. see less | View Image Page

On Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) held its first Organizational Day (O-Day) since the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating its team members, as well as the 13th anniversary of the coming together of Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) and National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) to form WRNMMC, and the 173rd anniversary of the birth of Maj. (Dr.) Walter Reed, born on Sept. 13, 1851.



U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, WRNMMC Director, welcomed people to Café 8901’s courtyard for the day of festivities. She said it’s the medical center’s first O-Day since 2019, adding that its “ spooky, carnival theme” recognized it taking place on Friday the 13th, the 13th anniversary of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) that brought WRAMC and NNMC together, and Reed’s birthday.



Austin said, “The Army and Navy collided in full force,” as a result of the BRAC, “and we’ve learned to live together over the last 13 years. We’ve become stronger, and we’ve developed the Walter Reed way. It’s the most amazing facility with Army, Navy, Air Force, Public Health Service and all of our civilian teammates co-located. We’ve built a culture that is the Walter Reed culture,” said the director.



“We’re celebrating each other and the amazing care we deliver to people,” Austin added. In addition to Austin, other leaders at Walter Reed donned chef’s hats and served meals to staff members as a way of thanking them for their dedication and hard work every day.



In addition to free food, the event included music, games, and cake to celebrate Maj. Walter Reed’s birthday.



Born on Sept. 13, 1851, in Gloucester, Virginia, U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Walter Reed achieved notoriety for leading the team that confirmed the theory that yellow fever is transmitted by mosquitoes rather than direct physical contact in 1900. The team’s work is credited with spearheading efforts in the new fields of epidemiology and biomedicine. The results of their findings also led to the resumption and completion of work on the Panama Canal (1904-1914), which had been hampered by yellow fever during its construction. Two years after his team’s groundbreaking work, Reed died in 1902 from peritonitis, which developed after an emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix. He is buried in Arlington Cemetery.



As we celebrate these milestones, we are reminded of the enduring legacy of excellence and innovation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Our commitment to providing world-class care to our service members, veterans, and their families remains unwavering. Together, we continue to honor the spirit of collaboration and dedication that defines the Walter Reed way.