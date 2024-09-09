Goodfellow Celebrates 2024 Staff Sergeant Release Party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – 17th Training Wing Senior Airmen selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during the 2024 Staff Sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Sept. 13.
Air Force officials selected 12,827 Air Force Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sgt. out of 56,124 eligible for a selection rate of 22.85 percent in the 24E5 promotion cycle, which included supplemental promotion opportunities.
Staff sergeants are the backbone of the Air Force as the first rank of noncommissioned officers and the frontline supervisors who develop their subordinates, develop themselves further, and ensure proper use of resources under their control.
Congratulations to the 17th TRW’s newest staff sergeant selects!
1. Staff Sgt. Justin Abresch, 17th Communications Squadron
2. Staff Sgt. Hayley Addison, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
3. Staff Sgt. Brandon Anderson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
4. Staff Sgt. Devin Brown, 17th Force Support Squadron
5. Staff Sgt. Dalton Camp, 17th Communications Squadron
6. Staff Sgt. Curtis Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron
7. Staff Sgt. Jeremy Catter, 314th Training Squadron
8. Staff Sgt. Marie Rose Chapa, 316th Training Squadron
9. Staff Sgt. Breonna Coleman, 17th Security Forces Squadron
10. Staff Sgt. Reginald Conyers, 17th Security Forces Squadron
11. Staff Sgt. Tyler Diersen, 315th Training Squadron
12. Staff Sgt. Herison Garcia, 312th Training Squadron
13. Staff Sgt. Ninfa Garcia, 17th Communications Squadron
14. Staff Sgt. Spencer Gordon, 17th Communications Squadron
15. Staff Sgt. Evan Hogg 316th Training Squadron, Detachment 1
16. Staff Sgt. Devon Jenrette, 17th Security Forces Squadron
17. Staff Sgt. Elias Kinard, 312th Training Squadron
18. Staff Sgt. Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Squadron
19. Staff Sgt. Ivan Kril, 315th Training Squadron
20. Staff Sgt. Brandon Krogman, 17th Security Forces Squadron
21. Staff Sgt. Mikayla Marthiens, 17th Training Support Squadron
22. Staff Sgt. Ordavion McChristian, 17th Security Forces Squadron
23. Staff Sgt. Lisa Botello, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
24. Staff Sgt. Sinead Medina, 314th Training Squadron
25. Staff Sgt. Steven Montes, 17th Comptroller Squadron
26. Staff Sgt. Darrein Moore, 17th Security Forces Squadron
27. Staff Sgt. Morales Dominguez, 315th Training Squadron
28. Staff Sgt. Michelle Nguyen, 316th Training Squadron, Detachment 1
29. Staff Sgt. Joseph Orcutt, 17th Security Forces Squadron
30. Staff Sgt. Christ Pakblyzniuk, 314th Training Squadron
31. Staff Sgt. Madalyn Penn, 17th Communications Squadron
32. Staff Sgt. William Perry, 17th Training Wing
33. Staff Sgt. Stefan Renner, 517th Training Squadron
34. Staff Sgt. Del Castillo Reyes, 314th Training Squadron
35. Staff Sgt. Jasmine Richard, 17th Security Forces Squadron
36. Staff Sgt. Medina Rodriguez, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
37. Staff Sgt. Matthew Roush, 316th Training Squadron, Detachment 1
38. Staff Sgt. Jasmine Seelman, 313th Training Squadron
39. Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood, 17th Training Wing
40. Staff Sgt. Jordon Shumate, 315th Training Squadron
41. Staff Sgt. Bryan Soto, 17th Security Forces Squadron
42. Staff Sgt. Jasmine Sulcer Clack, 316th Training Squadron, Detachment 1
43. Staff Sgt. Zachary Tatro, 17th Communications Squadron
44. Staff Sgt. Paul Walker, 17th Security Forces Squadron
45. Staff Sgt. Omri Washington, 315th Training Squadron
46. Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams, 17th Training Wing
47. Staff Sgt. Rebecca Young, 316th Training Squadron
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 13:24
|Story ID:
|480978
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Celebrates 2024 Staff Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.