More than a Commitment - PFC Andrew Chambers

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND S.C. – For one Marine, standing on the Parade Deck on graduation wasn’t just a symbol of completing recruit training—it was the culmination of a journey that began when he was five years old.



“I was sitting on the couch with my stepdad, watching Marines in battle on TV. There were bombs, bullets flying, but every Marine stood their ground. Not one fell,” said the now-honor graduate, a Cleveland, Ohio native, Pfc. Andrew Chambers. “That’s when I knew—I was going to become a Marine.”



Coming from a military family, the idea of service was never far from his mind. But it wasn’t until he started visiting recruiters that he realized the Marine Corps was the only place for him.



“The Marine recruiter showed up at my school, and I knew then that Marines are the top echelon. They don’t stop, they’re pure discipline, and they have that warrior ethos,” Chambers explained. “That’s what I thrive on.”



However, his journey wasn’t straightforward. At 280 pounds, his weight was a major obstacle, but it didn’t deter the 15 year old Chambers.



“They told me my weight was a problem, but they also told me I had time. I could get there if I really wanted it,” he said. “From that point on, I just showed up every day. I did my workouts. The thought of becoming a Marine—that kept me going.”



Losing about 100 pounds by the time he shipped off to boot camp a few years later , he transformed not just his body, but his mindset.



“I used to procrastinate, make excuses, but the Marine Corps helped me destroy that weak mentality,” he said. “I had to learn to stop putting limits on myself and just go for it.”



His determination paid off, and when he stepped onto Parris Island, he was ready. Yet, the journey through boot camp was anything but easy.



“There were definitely moments where I thought I couldn’t do it, but I just kept pushing. I kept thinking about my mom. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” he expressed. “She’s the reason I give everything 100%. I had to do this for her.”



The culmination of his efforts came when he was named company honor graduate, an achievement he attributes to the support of his family and his relentless drive to succeed.



“Becoming the company honor grad—it feels like a miracle,” he said, reflecting on the 100 pound transformation and the mental hurdles he overcame. “I feel unstoppable.”



As a new Marine and a combat engineer, his love for science and hands-on work fuels his passion for his MOS.



“I’ve always been a science nerd, and I love how combat engineers bring theory into reality. Whether it’s construction or explosives, I’m excited to use my mind and my hands every day,” he remarked.



Now, with his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor proudly in hand, he looks back on the march to the ceremony, remembering the feeling of overcoming every obstacle.



“That final march—it was euphoric. I thought about everything I’d been through, and I realized how far I’d come,” he noted. “Becoming a Marine proves to me that I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”



Looking ahead, Chambers is determined to make a lifelong career out of his service.



“I’ve told my First Sergeant and everyone here—I’m going to serve 30 years in the Marine Corps, maybe more if I can,” he said. “This is where I belong. This is my family.”

(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

