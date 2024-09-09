NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Various Construction Services at NSA Crane, Indiana

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Milestone Contractors L.P., Bloomington, Indiana, a $30 million, firm-fixed-price, indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for constructions services at Naval Support Activity Crane and Lake Glendora Test Facility.



The work provides for all necessary labor, transportation, materials, supplies, equipment, and supervision to perform all work associated with horizontal construction.



Work will be performed at Crane and Sullivan, Indiana, which is expected to be completed by September 2028.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 working capital funds (Army) in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with one proposal received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0092).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



