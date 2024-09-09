NAVFAC MIDLANT Issues Multiple-Award Contract for Various Construction Projects on Hampton Roads Installations

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Davcon Inc.,Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D2508); Fastbreak General Contractors LLC, Hampton, Virginia (N4008524D2509); McKenzie Construction and Site Development LLC, Washington, D.C. (N4008524D2510); Succor-PC&C JV LLC, Culpeper, Virginia (N4008524D2511); and Within Interior Design, doing business as Tazewell Contracting, Norfolk, Virginia (N4008524D2512), a combined $150 million, multiple-award construction contract for the construction projects within NAVFAC MIDLANT area of operations (AO).



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) funds in the amount of $761,280 are awarded to Davcon Inc. for the initial task order to replace chiller, and mechanical room repairs onboard Naval Station Norfolk.



The remaining four awardees will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined, is $150 million.



Work will be primarily performed in Hampton Roads, and may be required in other areas of the NAVFAC MIDLANT AO, if deemed necessary. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of September 2029.



FY 2024 O&M, N funds in the amount of $781,280 will be obligated at the time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N, and military construction funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with 12 proposals received.



These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.





NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



