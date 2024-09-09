Family-Style Dining is an Important part of DoDEA Americas Prekindergarten Program

Photo By Michael ODay | Dr. Ashley Joseph, SED Pre-K ISS interacts with student during UPK family style dining...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Dr. Ashley Joseph, SED Pre-K ISS interacts with student during UPK family style dining at Diamond Elementary School. Family style dining in Pre-K settings is crucial for fostering a range of developmental skills. This method encourages social interaction, where children learn to communicate, share, and take turns, essential for building interpersonal relationships. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

In a major enhancement for early childhood education, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas has introduced a full-day Prekindergarten program at 28 schools. This rollout is part of the first phase of a three-phase plan aimed at delivering high-quality prekindergarten education to military-connected families.



A standout feature of the new Universal Prekindergarten Program is its incorporation of family-style dining in the classroom. This approach, endorsed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), offers children the opportunity to serve themselves, make choices about their food, and engage in meaningful social interactions during mealtime.



Family style dining in Pre-K settings is crucial for fostering a range of developmental skills. This method encourages social interaction, where children learn to communicate, share, and take turns, essential for building interpersonal relationships. By serving themselves, children also develop independence and fine motor skills, alongside learning basic nutritional concepts and table manners. These interactions and activities during meals are foundational for their social and emotional growth, providing a structured yet informal environment where they can express themselves, enhancing their emotional well-being and cognitive abilities.



"I’ve had the wonderful chance to join and watch our Prekindergarten kids during family-style dining in these first few weeks, and it’s been the highlight of my school visits this year. Seeing the children try new foods, pour their own milk, and practice using utensils has been incredible,” said Brian Perry, South Carolina/Fort Stewart Community Superintendent. “The teachers and staff have truly made mealtime a fun, interactive experience, helping the kids learn essential life skills like taking turns and handling their food with care."



The Universal Prekindergarten Program represents the first time DoDEA has offered a full-day Prekindergarten across all primary schools, expanding from its previous part-time offerings. The program features a tailored curriculum delivered by experienced educators, with an emphasis on play-based learning that nurtures creativity and critical thinking. Additionally, it underscores the importance of family involvement, ensuring that parents are active partners in their children’s educational journey.



"This program isn’t just about giving kids a full day of learning—it’s also about making mealtime fun and educational with family-style dining. I even had the chance to serve students during my recent visit to Maxwell Elementary/Middle School," said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. "We’re excited to create a warm, engaging environment where kids can build a solid foundation for their future success, both in and out of school."



This new initiative underscores DoDEA's long-standing dedication to supporting military families and enhancing educational opportunities. As the program unfolds, it is set to make a significant impact on the early development of young learners, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for future success.



For more information on the Universal Prekindergarten Program and details on Phase I schools, visit the DoDEA Americas website at https://www.dodea.edu/americas or https://www.dodea.edu/education/universal-prekindergarten-program.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.