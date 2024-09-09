Goodfellow Remembers 9/11: A Day of Honor and Reflection

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – At 8:36 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, starting a chain of events that changed the history of the United States. The first to respond were New York police, paramedics, and firefighters, who flooded the area, prepared to live up to their call of duty.

The 312th Training Squadron brought service members together at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy to honor the heroes and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Individuals from across Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community gathered to remember the day that changed the nation forever.

Following the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and an invocation, U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, delivered opening remarks. He spoke about how the events of 9/11 impacted his life and gave him a renewed purpose to serve.

"It was a day of unspeakable terror that was felt not only in our nation, but reverberated around the globe," said Wilson. "In those moments, fear and uncertainty gripped our hearts, but what followed in the days, weeks, and months after was something unforgettable. We were a nation united in grief, resilience, and also resolve."

Mike Cook, Fire Department of New York battalion chief, returned to the fire academy 30 years after his initial fire protection training, while serving in the Air Force, to join his Department of Defense comrades to speak at the remembrance ceremony. Cook acknowledged the courage of the first responders who ran toward danger that day; 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, eight paramedics, and 55 military personnel lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Their sacrifices are deeply felt at the academy, where DoD firefighters are trained to carry on their legacy.

"Today we remember the bravery of the 343 members of the FDNY who made the supreme sacrifice 23 years ago so that others could be saved," Cook said. "On this day 23 years ago, members gathered in their EMS stations to begin another day of service in the city of New York. We did not simply lose 343 members that day, we lost one member 343 times."

Following the remarks, a bell ceremony was held, a tradition in the firefighting community that signals the end of a firefighter's watch. The sound of the bell rang through the high bay as attendees stood in silence, paying their respects to the fallen. The tradition serves as a symbol of honor and respect for those who dedicated themselves to their duty and made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It was heroes like you who were there in our nation's time of consequence, when the call to serve was louder than ever and the stakes were beyond anything we had known. It was heroes like you who let their courage shine through the smoke and rubble. Their selflessness inspired hope in the midst of chaos," said Lt. Col. Brandon Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander.

As the nation remembers the events of 9/11, Goodfellow AFB and the San Angelo community stand united, ensuring that the legacy of those who were lost continues to inspire future generations. These ceremonies serve as a reminder that the legacy of 9/11 and the sacrifices made by first responders must never be forgotten.

