Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hosts Family Day Celebration

Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine, (Sep. 14, 2024): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) hosted a family day for employees, tenant commands, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/released)

For the first time in six years, the families of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s dedicated workforce were invited to Seavey’s Island to attend a Family Day celebration Saturday, Sept. 14.



The event featured several attractions highlighting the expertise of Portsmouth’s submarine professionals who deliver excellence every day in support of the Navy. Event volunteers educated guests of all ages showcasing virtual reality simulators, SeaPerch underwater robot testing pools, submarine mockups and numerous trade-specific interactive displays. Shipyard families were also treated to live music, lawn games, bounce houses and tours of the historic Peace Treaty Room and Quarters A.



On the shipyard mall, guests gathered for a demonstration of the presentation of Colors to honor our nation’s military.



The day’s events also featured a Shipyard Command Overview presentation from Deputy Public Affairs Officer Gary Hildreth, which reminded guests that as civilian shipyard workers, their family members provide a vital service to the Navy by delivering combat-ready submarines to the combatant commanders.



“Family Day is about showing off our shipyard and the incredible work our Portsmouth PROs do every day to support our Navy and our nation,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “It’s a fun-filled and educational day to instill in our loved ones the same ‘Portsmouth pride’ our workforce puts on display every day and on every shift.”



Family Day Coordinator and STEM Outreach Program Manager Libby Hite recalled attending the last Family Day in 2018, and how it sparked an interest for her to be involved in planning a future Family Day event that also highlighted the importance of STEM.



“Family Day is such an incredibly special event for colleagues to come together with their loved ones,” said Hite. “Seeing each event volunteer talk about their important jobs and facilitate activities with kids of all ages was such a highlight for me. The enthusiasm was contagious, and you couldn’t help but smile at the pride they exuded.”



STEM Outreach Program Support Specialist Tiffany Towning, who co-coordinated the Family Day events, commented on how the people of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard continually rise to a challenge and exceed expectations.



“Our shipyarders always stun me with their hands-on demonstrations. They were tasked with showcasing their work and as usual, they went above and beyond the call,” said Towning. “Our families, friends, and community really got to see the absolute best Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has to offer!"



“A special thanks to everyone involved with making Family Day a safe and joyous occasion. It was an honor to celebrate our phenomenal workforce with those we hold dear,” said Oberdorf. “We could not successfully execute our mission without the support of our friends and family. Together, WE ARE PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD!”