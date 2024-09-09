Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer Assumption of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Story by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    LTG Mary K. Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, presides over the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony whereby Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna L. Hughes assumes responsibility as the inaugural Command Chief Warrant Officer, United States Army Medical Command, on Monday, 9 September 2024 at 1200 noon at JBSA Ft Sam Houston

