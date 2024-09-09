LTG Mary K. Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, presides over the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony whereby Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna L. Hughes assumes responsibility as the inaugural Command Chief Warrant Officer, United States Army Medical Command, on Monday, 9 September 2024 at 1200 noon at JBSA Ft Sam Houston

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 07:17 Story ID: 480941 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer Assumption of Command, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.