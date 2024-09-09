MEDCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer Assumption of Command

LTG Mary K. Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, presides over the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony whereby Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna L. Hughes assumes responsibility as the inaugural Command Chief Warrant Officer, United States Army Medical Command, on Monday, 9 September 2024 at 1200 noon at JBSA Ft Sam Houston
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 07:17
|Story ID:
|480941
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
