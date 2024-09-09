Team Rota: RP3 Dianna Mondragon

Religious Programs Specialist 3rd Class Dianna Mondragon, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota chapel, works with the chaplains to facilitate religious services and events for the Rota community as well as serves as the religious offerings funds (ROF) custodian assistant.



“I set up and organize multiple events in the building,” she explained. “I also assist Sailors and families with religious accommodations and handle ROF.”



Mondragon, from Palm Springs, California, joined the Navy in 2020. As undesignated Sailor, she served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) before deciding to become a RP and attending RP “A” school in Newport, Rhode Island. NAVSTA Rota is her first command working within the RP rate.



Mondragon enjoys working at the chapel because she’s “able to work with multiple different rates.” As part of the chapel team, they work on many larger, non-religious community events like observances, retirements, and commemorations.



She recently applied to college and will begin classes next semester. In her free time, Mondragon enjoys yoga, trying new outdoor activities, watching movies, and traveling.



“I enjoy being stationed here because of the ability to travel easily to other countries.”



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 Story ID: 480938 Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0