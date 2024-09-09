Meet this Year’s American Dama: Olivia Bussey

Olivia Bussey, a senior at Rota Middle/High School, is the Dama del Rosario representing the American community of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota in this year’s City of Rota’s festivities. The celebration for the Rota’s patron saint and honorary mayoress, Virgen del Rosario, is held annually in early October.



Each year, different organizations sponsor young women from throughout the community as Damas del Rosario, or ladies of the court, for the Virgen del Rosario. This honor has been extended to the American military community for decades making Bussey part of a special sisterhood of American Damas.



“I wanted to be a Dama so I could be more involved in Rota's community,” she said “I've lived here for six years and wanted to get more involved.”



This past spring, Bussey and the other candidates participated in an interview process to select the Dama del Rosario representing the American community.



“I remember being in AP English Language when I was called down to the office to find out the news,” she said. “I was so nervous on the walk down. Finding out I was chosen as the next American Dama was surreal. I was very proud of myself and excited for the year to come.”



Over the summer, Bussey met the other Damas del Rosario and began touring local cultural and historical sites of Rota, meeting with civic officials, and attending social events.



“The first meeting with the other Damas was naturally daunting because I didn't know what to expect and my Spanish was a little rusty,” said Bussey.



She made a friend with the Dama seated beside her during that meeting, and has bonded with several other Damas since then during their events.



“The hardest thing about the experience so far has definitely been the language barrier,” she said. “I'm usually very social but in Spanish it's completely different.”



Bussey said initially it was harder to connect and make small talk, but her Spanish is improving and it is becoming easier.



As she prepares for the Virgen del Rosario weekend, she’s most excited for the coronation ceremony where the Damas de Rosario will be escorted through the streets of Rota to the stage in front of Castillo de Luna. Bussey is also excited to show the Damas around Rota Middle/High School during the base tour stating, “I’ll be in my element.”



While the Virgen del Rosario events seemed far off at the first meeting, they are now quickly approaching. Bussey is in the thick of preparations for the coronation ceremony, civic ball, and religious procession, in addition to her school coursework and activities.



She has no regrets however, and in her opinion, the growth from being the American Dama has been worth it.



“I've grown outside of my comfort zone, which really helps me to connect with a variety of people,” she said. “This [experience] will definitely help me to put myself out there after graduation without being too afraid of judgement. I hope to bond on a deeper level with my peers because of this experience. “



As the City of Rota prepares for the Virgen del Rosario festivities, Bussey is excited to represent the base community and celebrate with her fellow Damas del Rosario.



“I'm very grateful for this opportunity,” said Bussey, “And I can't wait to see what else this year has to offer!”



