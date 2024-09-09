Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award

Photo By Travis Jones | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker, Superintendent of Surgical Service...... read more read more Photo By Travis Jones | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker, Superintendent of Surgical Service assigned to the 86th Medical Squadron, receives the Distinguished Flying Cross with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. Master Sgt. Parker was received the award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86th Airlift Wing base at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (DoD photo by Travis Jones) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – After more than two years of getting lost in the paper shuffle

of military bureaucracy, an airman was finally awarded a rare combat decoration for

providing critical care to service members during a large-scale aerial evacuation

mission.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker received the Distinguished Flying Cross

with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Sept. 6, 2024 from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86 th

Airlift Wing based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Parker was recognized for the critical care he provided to 11 multi-national and joint

service members during a mass casualty evacuation operation in support of Operation

Freedom’s Sentinel at Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 27, 2021.



As the sole respiratory therapist, Parker oversaw the airway, endotracheal tube

management, and preflight preparation for three ventilated patients, ensuring the safe

transport of all the patients to higher echelon of care and further surgical intervention,

according to the citation.



Parker joins the distinguished ranks of notable aviators who were awarded the DFC,

such as Brig. Gen Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, and astronauts

Neil Armstrong and John Glenn.



“Most recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross are, or were, pilots,” said Williams.

“Master Sgt. Parker adds a different perspective to the legacy of the award for

performing critical medical duties during flight.”



After the initial award submission was lost, Parker reached out to a senior enlisted

leader for assistance.



“I reached out to an Air Force chief master sergeant, who inspired me in the past, for

help,” added Parker. I was surprised at how quickly she responded to my request for

assistance.”



While Parker was naturally disappointed in the delay of receiving his award, he ended

up extending his enlistment in the Air Force as a result of the leadership and care

exhibited by senior leaders in the military.



“As medics we save lives,” added Parker. “Everybody who works in a hospital

contributes to saving lives in some way. That is what we do. And we are lucky to have

leaders who shape the lives and futures of service members. As result, we are inspired

to continue our service in the military.”