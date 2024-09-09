Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award

LANDSTUHL, Germany – After more than two years of getting lost in the paper shuffle
of military bureaucracy, an airman was finally awarded a rare combat decoration for
providing critical care to service members during a large-scale aerial evacuation
mission.
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker received the Distinguished Flying Cross
with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
Sept. 6, 2024 from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86 th
Airlift Wing based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Parker was recognized for the critical care he provided to 11 multi-national and joint
service members during a mass casualty evacuation operation in support of Operation
Freedom’s Sentinel at Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 27, 2021.
As the sole respiratory therapist, Parker oversaw the airway, endotracheal tube
management, and preflight preparation for three ventilated patients, ensuring the safe
transport of all the patients to higher echelon of care and further surgical intervention,
according to the citation.
Parker joins the distinguished ranks of notable aviators who were awarded the DFC,
such as Brig. Gen Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, and astronauts
Neil Armstrong and John Glenn.
“Most recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross are, or were, pilots,” said Williams.
“Master Sgt. Parker adds a different perspective to the legacy of the award for
performing critical medical duties during flight.”
After the initial award submission was lost, Parker reached out to a senior enlisted
leader for assistance.
“I reached out to an Air Force chief master sergeant, who inspired me in the past, for
help,” added Parker. I was surprised at how quickly she responded to my request for
assistance.”
While Parker was naturally disappointed in the delay of receiving his award, he ended
up extending his enlistment in the Air Force as a result of the leadership and care
exhibited by senior leaders in the military.
“As medics we save lives,” added Parker. “Everybody who works in a hospital
contributes to saving lives in some way. That is what we do. And we are lucky to have
leaders who shape the lives and futures of service members. As result, we are inspired
to continue our service in the military.”
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 05:40
|Story ID:
|480934
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.