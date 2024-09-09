Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – After more than two years of getting lost in the paper shuffle
    of military bureaucracy, an airman was finally awarded a rare combat decoration for
    providing critical care to service members during a large-scale aerial evacuation
    mission.

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker received the Distinguished Flying Cross
    with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Sept. 6, 2024 from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86 th
    Airlift Wing based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    Parker was recognized for the critical care he provided to 11 multi-national and joint
    service members during a mass casualty evacuation operation in support of Operation
    Freedom’s Sentinel at Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 27, 2021.

    As the sole respiratory therapist, Parker oversaw the airway, endotracheal tube
    management, and preflight preparation for three ventilated patients, ensuring the safe
    transport of all the patients to higher echelon of care and further surgical intervention,
    according to the citation.

    Parker joins the distinguished ranks of notable aviators who were awarded the DFC,
    such as Brig. Gen Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, and astronauts
    Neil Armstrong and John Glenn.

    “Most recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross are, or were, pilots,” said Williams.
    “Master Sgt. Parker adds a different perspective to the legacy of the award for
    performing critical medical duties during flight.”

    After the initial award submission was lost, Parker reached out to a senior enlisted
    leader for assistance.

    “I reached out to an Air Force chief master sergeant, who inspired me in the past, for
    help,” added Parker. I was surprised at how quickly she responded to my request for
    assistance.”

    While Parker was naturally disappointed in the delay of receiving his award, he ended
    up extending his enlistment in the Air Force as a result of the leadership and care
    exhibited by senior leaders in the military.

    “As medics we save lives,” added Parker. “Everybody who works in a hospital
    contributes to saving lives in some way. That is what we do. And we are lucky to have
    leaders who shape the lives and futures of service members. As result, we are inspired
    to continue our service in the military.”

