Firefighters, military personnel honor 23rd anniversary of 9/11 with stair run at Fritz Walter Stadium

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defenders with 10th AAMDC and 52D ADA Brigade pose for a photo Sept. 11...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defenders with 10th AAMDC and 52D ADA Brigade pose for a photo Sept. 11 during a stair climb event to honor 9/11 firefighters in Kaiserslautern, Germany. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John Nyguen, Sgt 1st Class Jordan Schulze, Staff Sgt. Brittany Holdbrools, Staff Sgt. Deontae Stephens, Sgt. Tyler Fields, and Spc. Nicolas Sarolas climbed 2,071 steps, equaling the number to get to the top of the 110-story twin towers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – On Sept. 11, firefighters and military personnel gathered at the Fritz Walter Stadium here to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,763 individuals, including 343 New York City firefighters.



The event featured a stair run designed to honor those who perished while responding to the crisis.



The stair run involved participants climbing a total of 2,071 steps, symbolizing the height of the Twin Towers. Firefighters from Ramstein Air Base, Sembach Kaserne, and various local fire departments joined forces with U.S. and German military personnel, including air defenders from 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command and the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Together, they completed 30 loops of the east stand of the stadium, which has a seating capacity of 50,000.



The event began with a moment of silence to honor the victims and first responders. As the whistle signaled the start of the climb, participants started climbing the stands, each step serving as a reminder of the bravery exhibited by those who rushed into danger on September 11, 2001.



Many participants agreed that the climb was not just about physical endurance; it’s about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



As the climbers approached the final steps, cheers erupted from the crowd, creating an atmosphere of solidarity and remembrance.

The event concluded with a sense of unity among the participants, reinforcing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by first responders. The legacy of the heroes of September 11 continues to inspire current and future generations of firefighters and emergency personnel.