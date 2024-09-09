403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Pfc. Lee, Jung-Min, Brigade S-3 (Operations)

The Brigade S-3 Shop would like to highlight our top performing Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier, Pfc. Lee, Jing-Min. He has been a part of our team since July 15, 2024. He hit the ground running almost immediately. He ensures the commander’s plans are met and the brigade is informed on all events. During Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, we all got to see him grow before our eyes. He showcased his vast knowledge of the Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIX), the analog map and systems, by ensuring all platforms were updated properly. PFC Lee comes into work every day and puts his best foot forward. He’s a proactive professional and we are privileged to have him as a team member.



Hometown:



Bundang, Seongnam-si, South Korea



How long have you been a KATUSA?



Since May 7, 2024.



What duties are you responsible for?



I make and modify slides for current and future operations.



What is the best thing about working at S-3 Shop?



Good people and relaxed workplace.



Why did you want to be a KATUSA?



To experience a U.S. Army culture and enhance my English skills.



What is the best thing about being a KATUSA?



Working with the best Army in the world.



What were you doing before you started your military service?



I was studying business at university.



What are your plans for after your military service?



I’m planning to study accounting and travel around the world.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I usually work out or play games in my free time.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I’m good at sports, especially soccer and high jump. I also attended the Republic of Korea Air Force academy for a bit.

