Brig. Gen. Johnson Assumes Command as North Dakota Adjutant General

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mitchell Johnson, a native of Brainerd, Minnesota, assumed command as adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard on Sept. 15, during a change of command ceremony in Bismarck.



Gov. Doug Burgum, who serves as the commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, announced Johnson's selection on June 20 and will preside over the change of command ceremony.



"Brig. Gen. Johnson's outstanding track record of service and leadership in the Air Force and National Guard will serve him well as our state's next adjutant general, ensuring that our North Dakota National Guard and Department of Emergency Services continue to perform at high levels for our citizens," Burgum said.



As adjutant general, Johnson will also serve as the director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, which is comprised of the Division of Homeland Security and the Division of State Radio Communications.



"I'm honored to take on this role and continue the great work of my predecessors,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the North Dakota National Guard and the Department of Emergency Services to ensure that we are always ready to respond to any crisis or emergency."



Johnson began his military career in 1997 when he commissioned through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan. Upon completion of pilot training, Johnson served in multiple flying assignments in Air Mobility Command, Air Education and Training Command, and Air Force Special Operations Command.



"I served on active duty for 12 years, but I’m from Minnesota and I looked at ways to get back here closer to family, and the Guard was a great way to do that and to continue serving.”



He has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing-level. He has also flown more than 5,500 hours with more than 1,100 being combat hours. Johnson has also served overseas on six different deployments.



"My first job in the North Dakota Air National Guard was flying the MQ-1 Predator at Hector Field in Fargo,” said Johnson. “We’ve matured from the MQ-1 to the MQ-9, and we still currently fly that out of Fargo."



Johnson will focus his attention on the missions, the people, and the teams.

"I’m super into readiness. We have to have a ready force for our state and nation. We’ll do everything we can to train, build relationships, and build teams to get after readiness," said Johnson.



Johnson was also appreciative of taking command from Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, who has served as the adjutant general since 2015.



“General Dohrmann had built a great team and a great ready force, and I certainly want to continue to do that and to push folks to continue to get better every single day. There is never a day where I will say we got readiness nailed; we can back off. We need to stay at it every day. You never know what could happen in world events or state events.”



Johnson, who has been a North Dakota Guardsmen since 2009, led the 119th Wing to multiple accolades during his tenure as the commander. The unit was honored as a Distinguished Flying Unit on multiple occasions, received several safety awards, and was the first Air National Guard unit to be awarded the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies’ General Atomics Remote Piloted Aircraft award.



"I really look forward to leading our Soldiers and Airmen as well as our Department of Emergency Services. Great folks in all those areas, encouraging them, helping them do all their mission set, and being ready,” said Johnson.



“Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his 12 years of active duty in the Air Force and 15 years in the National Guard, and he will serve our state and its citizens incredibly well as the 22nd adjutant general in North Dakota history,” Burgum said. “Throughout his impressive career with the Happy Hooligans and his experience with the latest military technology, he has witnessed firsthand how the National Guard has evolved from a strategic reserve into an operational force with 24/7 missions around the world, while still fulfilling its important missions here at home. Under Brig. Gen. Johnson’s leadership, our National Guard and Department of Emergency Services will continue to play an important role in national security as we strive to empower people, improve lives and inspire success.”

