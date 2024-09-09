North Dakota’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann Retires After More Than Four Decades of Service

After more than 40 years of distinguished military service, Maj. Gen. Alan S. Dohrmann, the adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, will officially retire on September 30. Dohrmann has led the state's National Guard since 2015, overseeing the readiness of more than 4,100 Soldiers and Airmen, as well as numerous deployments and critical domestic missions.



“Maj. Gen. Dohrmann has dedicated more than four decades of his life to protecting our state and nation and defending our freedom, and we owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude,” said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. “His leadership has ensured that our National Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to succeed in their missions. This high-performing organization is distinguished by the hardworking, accountable leadership teams he developed. We are deeply grateful for his incredible service and wish him all the best in retirement.”



Dohrmann’s military career began in 1983, when he was commissioned through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. He would go on to serve seven years of active duty, including assignments in Germany and Japan, before joining the North Dakota National Guard in 1991. During his tenure, he held various leadership roles, including Commanding General of the Multinational Task Force East in Kosovo from 2009-2010, overseeing more than 2,000 military members from eight nations, including the United States and seven other countries.



Reflecting on his career, Dohrmann shared how his interest in the military began at an early age, growing up around veterans in his community and working at a Boy Scout camp where he was inspired by friends who later joined the military.



"When I was a young child, I was always fascinated with military service," Dohrmann said. "There were veterans in my church from the WWII era, and there was always a tank and airplane on display at the elementary school. That always intrigued me. By the time I was in my second or third year of college, I decided to join ROTC."



Dohrmann's path to becoming Adjutant General was anything but conventional. After earning a law degree from the University of North Dakota in 1993, he rose through the ranks of the National Guard, taking on increasingly challenging roles.



"The first time I really thought about becoming adjutant general was after Gen. Bjerke retired," Dohrmann said. "He testified in front of the legislature and said, 'We need to make sure someone like Maj. Dohrmann can become adjutant general someday.' That off-the-cuff comment made me think, maybe I could."



As adjutant general, Dohrmann led the North Dakota National Guard through significant operations, including the Guard’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire response in Medora, and flood control efforts in Minot. His leadership also ensured the Guard’s deployment readiness, contributing to both state and national missions.



Gov. Burgum acknowledged Dohrmann’s integral role in shaping the National Guard’s modern capabilities.



"Maj. Gen. Dohrmann’s leadership has been at the forefront of efforts to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation," said Burgum. “Whether it’s Army National Guard Soldiers serving at the southern border and protecting our nuclear weapons, or Air National Guard’s Happy Hooligans patrolling the skies…, Dohrmann’s leadership has ensured our National Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to succeed in their missions.”



Dohrmann credits much of his success to the teams he’s worked with throughout his career.



"It’s all about getting the right people in the right seats," he said. "You have to empower your teams, find the resources they need, and then trust them to get the job done. The National Guard is full of incredibly talented individuals, and when you give them the freedom to do their job, they’ll amaze you."



Dohrmann will officially retire on September 30. His retirement ceremony was held following the adjutant general change of command ceremony on Sept. 15, at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory in Bismarck. He was succeeded by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mitchell R. Johnson, who brings more than two decades of military experience to the role.



As Dohrmann prepares for retirement, he reflects with pride on the remarkable evolution of the North Dakota National Guard and the dedication of its members.



"The Guard has transformed dramatically since I joined in 1991," Dohrmann said. "The events of 9/11 accelerated that change, and today, our Soldiers and Airmen stand shoulder to shoulder with their active-duty counterparts, often bringing unique civilian-acquired skills to the table. It has been an honor to serve alongside them, and I’ll always be proud of what we’ve accomplished together."

