Pacific Marines, Embassy, Palau Government Commemorate Past, Look to Future

Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | The Honorable Mr. Surangel Whipps Jr., left, President, Republic of Palau, U.S. Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | The Honorable Mr. Surangel Whipps Jr., left, President, Republic of Palau, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, center, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and The Honorable Mr. Emais Roberts, Governor, Peleliu State, Republic of Palau converse following the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The exceptional heroism and sacrifices made by Marines and Soldiers at the battle of Peleliu during World War II underscore the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and inspire us to continue to enhance our strong partnerships in this vital region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) see less | View Image Page

PELELIU, Republic of Palau - The United States Marine Corps, alongside the U.S. Embassy Koror and the President of the Republic of Palau, co-host the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu with a ceremony honoring those who served on the island and in the broader Pacific Theater during World War II. This commemoration marks 80 years since the battle, which took place from September 15 to November 27, 1944. We remember the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of the Marines who fought valiantly during this critical engagement.



"As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu, we not only remember the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought, but also celebrate the lasting partnership between the U.S. and Palau,” commented Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. “This relationship, built on mutual respect and shared values, continues to strengthen peace and prosperity in the India-Pacific.”



The Battle of Peleliu, known for its grueling combat and high casualties, stands as one of the most challenging engagements faced by U.S. Marines during World War II. The battle's 80th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary resilience demonstrated by the Marines and soldiers who endured some of the most brutal conditions of the Pacific Theater.



“I am honored to stand side by with the people of Palau and our friends from Japan as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu and mourn those we lost,” said Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Palau. “Today’s ceremony is a powerful reminder of hope for humanity, demonstrating that fierce adversaries can overcome war and hatred to become friends and partners working together in pursuit of peace. I am confident that our shared values and mutual respect will continue to lead us into a better future.”



In a significant part of the ceremony, a solemn tribute was held for the repatriation of the remains of a U.S. servicemember who fought at the Battle of Peleliu. The servicemember, whose identity had been confirmed through detailed efforts by military and historical teams, was honored with full military rites as his remains were returned to U.S. soil. This repatriation marks the fulfillment of a long-standing effort to bring home those who sacrificed their lives during the battle.



Through various military training exercises and engineering projects to improve upon local infrastructure, U.S. forces remain committed to the Compact of Free Association that stands as a cornerstone for our collective future.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It comprises two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness. They operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines live and work alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.



-30-



Images from the official ceremony are published at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/marforpac.

For any media queries, please contact U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations, at marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil.