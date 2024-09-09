Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell becomes 185th ARW Command Chief

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell assumed responsibility as the 185th ARW’s newest Command Chief at a formal ceremony Sept. 15, 2024, in Sioux City, Iowa.



Prior to becoming the Command Chief, Odell served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 185th ARW’s Operation Group.



At the change of responsibility ceremony during the September training weekend, Odell was handed a wooden spear by the 185th ARW Commander, Col. Sonya Morrison, transferring responsibility to Odell as the newest 185th ARW Command Chief.



Odell replaced the Unit’s former Command Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen who is retiring with over 30 years of service.



At the ceremony, Lorenzen said he was very grateful to have served with so many amazing Airmen, and that it has been a privilege to serve at the 185th ARW.



“Chief Master Sgt. Odell is a trusted leader, and he will be the Command Chief that will continue to deliberately develop tomorrow’s leaders,” said Lorenzen.



Odell said he enlisted as active-duty Air Force in September 2007. After completing basic training, he completed his Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist Training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.



Odell explained he volunteered in 2015 to palace chase into the guard where he started a SERE ANG program as the regional SERE trainer for Air Wings across the country. Odell said he chose to work at the 185th ARW because it was in between his family in Minnesota and his wife’s family in Illinois.



As Command Chief, Odell will serve as the Wing Commander’s key enlisted advocate and advisor on all Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau, state and unit level enlisted policies. Odell will also provide oversight for the wing’s First Sergeants.



“Since joining this unit, I have been in awe at how well we get the job done,” said Odell. “We all take pride in our work, and it is noticed outside of this Wing.”



At the ceremony, Odell said a couple goals he has in his new role is to bring enlisted issues to the forefront and continue training airmen.

