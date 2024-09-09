Woolstock, IA native, Tylon Chapman has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Guard. Chapman is currently serving as Public Affairs with 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, Sioux City Air National Guard Base, IA. SSgt Chapman has served in the military for 5 years.

