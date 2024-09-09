Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tylon Chapman Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Staff Sergeant

    WOOLSTOCK, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Woolstock, IA native, Tylon Chapman has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Guard. Chapman is currently serving as Public Affairs with 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, Sioux City Air National Guard Base, IA. SSgt Chapman has served in the military for 5 years.

