Col. Elhihi Assumes Command of 125th Wing at Jacksonville ANG Base

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | The 125th Fighter Wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Air...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | The 125th Fighter Wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2024. Outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. George Downs, relinquished command to incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, before Airmen, friends and family. As the former wing commander, Downs led the execution of the F-15 Federal Aerospace Control Alert mission, worldwide deployments supporting national objectives, and domestic operations as directed by the Governor. Elhihi is a former group commander at the 125th FW, and most recently served as the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 125th FW boasts over 1,600 military and civilian personnel, which includes six geographically-separated units located at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Patrick Space Force Base, MacDill Air Force Base, and Homestead Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi officially took command of the 125th Fighter Wing and Jacksonville Air National Guard Base during a ceremony on Sept. 14, 2024, marking the end of Col. George H.H. Downs' two-and-a-half-year tenure. The event was attended by nearly 1,200 Airmen from the 125th FW, as well as Florida Air National Guard (FANG) leadership, local officials, and elected representatives.



The change of command ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Commander of the Florida Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air. Coffey praised Downs for his leadership, particularly his work to ensure the readiness of the 125th FW amid global challenges.



“With great power competition on the horizon, you and your airmen demonstrated the ability to be ready any time, anywhere,” Coffey said. “Thanks to your leadership, the 125th FW is on track to becoming one of the most lethal.”



Downs, who will transition to the Florida National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters as the Air Director of Strategic Plans and Requirements, thanked the Airmen for their dedication and expressed his confidence in Elhihi's leadership.



“The accomplishments here are not mine—they are yours,” Downs told the formation of Guardsmen. “I can’t wait to see where you go from here.”



Elhihi, who previously served as Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, expressed his commitment to leading the Wing during a critical period of transformation. Under his command, the Wing will oversee the transition from the F-15 Eagle to the F-35A Lightning II, with the first aircraft scheduled to arrive in March 2025 and the final by November 2025.



“I am honored to serve as the commander of the 125th FW during this time of transformation,” Elhihi said. “Our airmen are the backbone of our organization, and I am dedicated to working alongside them to ensure we are always ready to answer the call—whether it is from our state or our nation.”



The 125th FW, which comprises over 1,650 Airmen across 23 units at seven locations in Florida, plays a critical role in national security. The addition of the F-35 aircraft will further enhance its Agile Combat Employment capabilities, maintaining a strategic advantage for global combat readiness.



Coffey expressed confidence in Elhihi’s ability to build on the foundation laid by Downs, saying, “Col. Elhihi is the right leader at the right time to build and grow upon what Col. Downs has done here with the 125th FW.”



Elhihi emphasized the Wing’s importance both in Florida and nationwide, saying, “The 125th FW stands ready to execute future missions and current taskings. With all of us together, the nation will continue to see the 125th FW as a National Guard treasure.”



For more information about the Florida Air National Guard, visit www.125fw.ang.af.mil.