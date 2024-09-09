Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Sebastian Solberg, A Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sebastian Solberg, who hails from Katy, Texas, is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst assigned to A Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.

    Solberg was the Brigade Best Warrior in 2023. He went to Obra D. Tompkins High School, Texas, and has a BS in Computer Science from Western Governors University. He also has a Sec+ certification, is a graduate of the U.S. Army Airborne School, U.S. Army Air Assault School, Food Handler’s Course, and the CPR Certification Course.

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?
    “What motivated me to join the Army is higher education. I did not want to burden my family with college debt and thought of the Army as a fun way to achieve this objective. Serving to me is ensuring that the brothers and sisters to my left and right are always ready for the fight, and when it does happen, that they all return. To me, comradery is the most important thing.”

    HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING
    “I have learned from last year’s Best Squad Competition and incorporated lessons learned into my current PT plan. I also conducted PT sessions with the Best Squad SQL and was determined to do better this year than I did last year.”

    WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?
    “The competition tests your limits and allows you to learn more about your strengths and weaknesses. I enjoyed the Soldier Tasks the most-especially the heavy weapons training. I am in the application process for USMA at West Point and am hungry to pursue all necessary training to make me a better candidate/Officer.”

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?
    “I want to be admitted as a Cadet to USMA at West Point, and commission as a Cyber Officer. I also intend to pursue more Army schoolings to include US Army Ranger School, Expert Soldier Badge, and to be honest, all of them (SERE, Combative, all the ruck marches, GAFB, everything)!”

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?
    “Squad Leader – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, fellow competitors (especially my team), Master Sgt. Drayton (she is a nonstop performer even from last year and brings a smile to any event she is present at. Amazing planner). I would also like to thank my parents, who raised me well and I attribute all of my success in the military and in life to their nurturing and dedication to me.”

