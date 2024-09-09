Best Squad Competition: Spc. Michael Sprinkle, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Michael Sprinkle, who hails from Umatilla, Florida, is an...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Michael Sprinkle, who hails from Umatilla, Florida, is an Exploitation Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13. Day Three of the competition ended with the Brigade Command Sergeant Major’s Board, led by the president of the board and the Praetorian’s senior enlisted leader, CSM Joseph Daniel. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Michael Sprinkle, who hails from Umatilla, Florida, is an Exploitation Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.



Sprinkle went to Florida Virtual School, Fla., and is working on his BS in Cybersecurity from Western Governors University.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

“My father was in the Army. Serving is something that I believe everyone should do. It runs in my Family, and I felt obligated to follow in my Family’s footsteps and more importantly, to pay my debts to this wonderful country.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

“I prepared by working out with my squad leader, acclimating to the hot weather outside. My reason to compete is that I wanted to test myself and see what my limits were.”



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

“It is important to compete to build camaraderie with your squad and connections with those you serve with. I enjoyed the range the most, because it is just plain fun.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“Attain the BS in Cybersecurity, and work as the head of cybersecurity at a large organization.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

“I would like to thank my Squad Leader, Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, my wife, Danielle, and my First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Elliot. Without these three individuals, I would not have been able to achieve the access I did at the Brigade's Best Squad Competition.”