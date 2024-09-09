Civil engineers pave infrastructure for combat airpower

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | From left to right, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sanjay Budhathoki, Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | From left to right, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sanjay Budhathoki, Staff Sgt. William Schoenborn, and Airman 1st Class Yuxin Chen, all assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron section, stand with their Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment after completing a training survey at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 4th CES GeoBase section are vital in delivering trusted geospatial engineering data, maps, and services to build, maintain and recover power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – From sidewalks to roads, to ramps and runways, a small team assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron works to support the development of base infrastructure and facilities.



The 4th CES engineering section is responsible for the wing’s GeoBase program. It’s mission is to develop and provide geospatial information and services, to enhance agile combat support while minimizing operational risk for the 4th Fighter Wing.



“Having a GeoBase program is critical for the 4th FW as it provides accurate data for decision-making and enhances mission support,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Schoenborn, 4th CES non-commissioned officer in charge of execution support. “Our [expertise] cover areas such as Computer Aided Design, Geospatial Information Systems, Optical and GPS Surveys, Soil Testing, and Contingency Operations. We ensure that Seymour Johnson AFB has the right information at the right time, improving safety, efficiency, and mission success.”



Schoenborn said prior to construction, the engineering section performs an analysis for the project, to ensure paving and building can be performed safely and effectively. Airmen need to be sharp in their skills and work as a team to gather this vital information.



“An Airman should be detail-oriented and patient,” said Airman 1st Class Yuxin Chen, 4th CES engineering journeyman. “We need to know how to figure things out and when to ask for help. I've learned more about coordination between different departments and the importance of continuous training. You can always get better at tasks even if you think you know what to do.”



After the team completes an analysis, the data is used to plan paving and other construction requirements.



“We conduct a detailed survey of the area, measuring distances, elevations, and existing structures,” said Airman 1st Class Sanjay Budhathoki, 4th CES engineering journeyman. “We gather information on utilities, roads, and other relevant features. Our job plays a critical role in maintaining and improving base infrastructures, directly impacting operational capabilities.”



Examples of the team’s projects to advance the mission include sighting and placing new Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights on the runway, and the team’s Existence and Completeness (E&C) initiative.



“We are one of the first bases to install the new LED PAPI’s which will achieve the lowest power consumption, highest intensity, and sharpest red/white transition line to provide critically accurate approach slope information to the pilots,” said Schoenborn. “[The E&C initiative] involves adding all linear assets to the database and ensuring they are accurately accounted for. By doing so, we can secure proper funding to maintain SJAFB assets, including buildings, structures, roads, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and utilities.”



The engineering team’s preliminary efforts enables effective upkeep, construction and enhancement of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The support they provide is a vital step in building, maintaining and recovering power projection platforms, in support of generating F-15 airpower.