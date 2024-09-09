Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Med 141 Brigade Support Battalion Executes Readiness Training in Preparation for KFOR 34

    Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | U.S Army Staff Sgt. Bobby Stewart (left) and Capt. Kira Erzen, Charlie Company, 141...... read more read more

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Story by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of Charlie Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, conducted readiness training, Sept. 12-13, 2024, during their post mobilization Culminating Training Event at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The CTE is a training event that consists of a variety of tasks in which Soldiers must utilize their skills during mock exercises to validate their readiness in preparation of their upcoming mission to Kosovo in support of Kosovo Forces, also known as KFOR. During the medical training scenarios, Soldiers’ duties included checking patients into the clinic, assessing and treating injuries, and performing administrative tasks associated with medical care.
    Charlie Med 141 will support the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a nearly year-long deployment in support of the 34th multinational command rotation of KFOR. The NATO-led KFOR mission is focused on building a secure environment and guaranteeing the freedom of movement through all Kosovo territory for all citizens, irrespective of their ethnic origins, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

