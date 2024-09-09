369th Special Troops Battalion Welcomes New Commander

HARLEM, New York – The New York Army National Guard's "Black Rattlers" welcomed back into the den, one of its own, as the new commander during a Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, change of command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York.



U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. David Myones, a veteran who deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, took command of the 369th Special Troops Battalion.



Myones replaced Lt. Col. Michael Bedryk, who commanded the battalion since 2021. Col. Patrick Clare, the 369th Sustainment Brigade's commander was presiding officer.



The battalion's nickname, Black Rattlers, was derived from the name the Soldiers gave themselves before all other nicknames they received during World War I, when they were the 369th Infantry Regiment.



The battalion thrives today as one of the four battalions in the 369th Sustainment Brigade, also known as the "Harlem Hellfighters".



Myones, who originally joined the Massachusetts National Guard in 2006, commissioned in 2008 and has served as the executive officer of the brigade since 2023. His prior assignment as a Rattler was from 2017 to 2020 as the executive officer of the battalion.



Clare said, "Lt. Col. Myones, it is with great anticipation that we welcome you as the incoming commander of the 369th STB."



Before Myones became the brigade's executive officer, he served as the New York Army National Guard's State Partnership Program Director. In that role, he managed coordination and relationships between the New York National Guard and the militaries of Brazil, Denmark, Israel, and South Africa.



“Your reputation as a leader, of exceptional skills and vision, precedes you," said Clare.



Clare welcomed Myones with the presentation of a Meritorious Service Medal for Myones' exceptional dedication to duty.



“He’s well equipped to lead this battalion,” Bedryk said while speaking of Myones. “I encourage him to trust his staff and non-commissioned officers and forge a good relationship with his command sergeant major.”



Bedryk, who led the battalion during COVID-19 missions and returned last year from the battalion's 2022-2023 deployment to Southwest Asia with the brigade in support of Operation Spartan Shield, reflected on almost four years as the 369th STB commanding officer.



"(Being the) Battalion commander has been the highlight of my time in uniform - what an opportunity … what a privilege … what an honor it has been to be a part of the 369th, Harlem's Rattlers, and the sustainment community," he said.



After nearly four years of command, Bedryk earned the respect and confidence of his superiors and subordinates which also earned him a Meritorious Service Medal, presented by Clare.



"Lt. Col. Bedryk, your time as battalion commander has been nothing less than transformative," said Clare.



Although Bedryk joked about wearing down three command sergeants major throughout his time in command, he thanked his most recent senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Ponce for the advice, friendship and spirit that Ponce shared with him.



Bedryk also highlighted the Soldiers, other noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers who supported the collective responsibility of the battalion.



"On behalf of everyone here, I extend my deepest gratitude for your service, sacrifice and tireless efforts," Clare said in farewell to Bedryk.



In attendance, were distinguished guests Maj. Gens. Michel Natali, and Jack James, both assistants' adjutant general of the New York Army National Guard and Joint Force Headquarters New York, respectively.



Myones has worked with both generals during his career, whether it was as a company commander with Fox Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion and Alpha Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, or as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics for the 53rd Troop Command.



During his speech, Myones reflected on the serious responsibility of battalion leadership.



He said that the 369th STB—nearly 1,600 Soldiers strong and one of the most storied units in the history of the U.S. Army—requires guidance that ensures the completion of state and federal missions.



For Myones, this guidance extends beyond simple mission directives.



“Soldiers learning the history of this unit, training and executing sustainment tasks will be well-prepared to complete the mission,” Myones said. “These objectives align closely with my command philosophy and will help guide our approach to success.”



Clare closed his remarks by saying, "The tradition of change of command reminds us that while leadership may change, the enduring values of commitment, excellence and service to our nation remain constant.



Bedryk's efforts exemplified the vital role battalion commanders play in shaping the Army, a sentiment echoed by retired U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville and Lt. Gen. J.P. McGee, who describe battalion commanders as the key shapers of the Army’s culture and mission success.



Myones shared during his speech that he enters his new role with a command philosophy that entails accountability, creativity, mentorship, collaboration and self-development to shape the Army of the future.

