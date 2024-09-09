JBER Mental Health hosts Light Up JBER 12K

Photo By Airman Raina Dale | U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base...... read more read more Photo By Airman Raina Dale | U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing and commander, far left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt Michael Sylvester, 673d ABW command chief, far right, stand with the top winners of the Light Up JBER 12k on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2024. The event was held in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Raina Dale) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the 673d Mental Health clinic hosted a 12K race at the Buckner Fitness Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2024.



Multiple helping agencies, including Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Military OneSource, and the Red Cross were stationed at the finish line for participants to learn more about suicide prevention. Runners also received a therapy light and a challenge coin once finished with the race.



“I believe this event is important because September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which to me is incredibly important as I work on this in the hospital as a mental health technician,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Grant, a mental health technician at JBER. “This topic is something I and my coworkers deal with daily, and we are passionate about normalizing service members seeking out mental health as needed.”



The race fell in line with the theme of “Joining Your Fight: Connect to Protect” a call to action for the greater military community to focus on community, collaboration, connection and hope.



The Mental Health Flight initiated the Light Up JBER campaign to serve as a primary prevention measure aligned with the Behavioral Health Strategic Plan and the Comprehensive Integrated Primary Prevention (CIPP) Plan with the goals of building connection, promoting responsible drinking, bridging resource gaps, supporting family and service members in accessing support services and building resiliency across the installation through triannual recreational events known as “Connect through Rec” events.



“Suicide is an epidemic we are all trying to reduce and eliminate,” said Garry Berry, director of JBER’s Integrated Prevention and Response office. “This race is a chance to ‘Connect Thru Rec’ while enjoying what Alaska has to offer before the cold winter months are upon us. Connection is a very important factor in one’s resilience, so this event aims to strengthen connections while also fortifying our mental and physical resilience.”



Grant, along with 673d Force Support Squadron and Buckner gym, plans to host two other Light Up JBER events for 2025, to include cross country skiing and a triathlon.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the JBER Mental Health Clinic at (907) 580-0014.