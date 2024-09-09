Army Community Tackles Suicide Prevention in Hawai’i

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaiʻi — One of the unique challenges service members and their families face in Hawaiʻi is geographical isolation from the mainland. This isolation can amplify feelings of loneliness and disconnection, making it even more imperative to prioritize mental health and support networks. The distance from familiar surroundings and loved ones can pose significant emotional hurdles.



The month of September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and the Army Garrison Hawai'i community came together with a common goal: to make a positive impact to prevent suicide.



The World Health Organization states that 700,000 individuals die by suicide each year. In 2024, the Army Substance Abuse Program administered anonymous surveys called Unit Risk Inventories (URIs). Their findings revealed that there were risk factors for suicide, such as sleep problems, work-related stress, lack of life satisfaction, loneliness, and a hard time making friends. To help mitigate these risks, USAG-HI community agencies came together at the Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks, for a Suicide Prevention Day Stand-down.



Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen emphasized the collective responsibility in safeguarding the well-being of teammates, family, and friends. His impassioned plea is to work together to raise awareness, identify stressors, and cultivate healthy coping mechanisms, underscoring the profound value of teamwork in preventing suicide.



U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i, Garrison Commander, Col. Rachel Sullivan, echoed this sentiment at the Stand-down by stating the importance of "Connect to Protect." She emphasized the power of initiating conversations and reinforcing meaningful connections. Research findings from the U.S. Army's Directorate of Prevention, Resilience, and Readiness consistently show that individuals with robust support systems are less likely to engage in self-harming behaviors, underscoring the pivotal role of human connection in preventing suicide.



Guest speakers shared their insights on the profound impact of suicide on the families left behind — most with firsthand experience. The key takeaway was a call to action: "If you feel compelled to support someone, do it!" Speakers urged everyone to take the initiative to reach out to those in need and offer unwavering support.



The resounding sentiment that every team member is crucial to the success of missions and the unity of the organization reverberated throughout the event. It served as a poignant reminder that we cannot afford to lose even one person to suicide. Cultivating a culture of compassion, open dialogue, and proactive support is not just crucial; it's our responsibility to safeguard the welfare of everyone within our Hawaiʻi community.



On September 18, Army Garrison agencies will once again come together for a Suicide Prevention Symposium featuring guest speakers and workshops that specifically address each of the five risk factors found in the unit risk inventories. Any interested in attending may contact the



Army Substance Abuse Program at (808) 655-9113.



Many of the symposium participants are part of the Army's suicide prevention training program, Ask, Care, Escort-Suicide Intervention (ACE-SI). This program empowers service members by providing comprehensive instruction on appropriately and deliberately intervening in crises and recognizing and assisting at-risk individuals dealing with challenges.



The program teaches participants to remain calm, ask directly about suicidal ideation, express empathy, and safely escort at-risk individuals to the appropriate response agency or stay with them until help arrives. Under ACE-SI, Army members learn their roles in postvention response after someone dies by suicide, as well as their reintegration responsibilities for individuals returning after receiving behavioral health support.



Each of us plays a pivotal role in this shared commitment, and together, we can strive to prevent the tragic loss of precious lives to suicide. Let'shis call to action and stand together in championing suicide prevention, fostering an environment of compassion, understanding, and unwavering support for one another.

