    Mississippi Valley Division commander visits Corps of Engineers areas impacted by Hurricane Francine

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Story by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, was in the New Orleans District Sept. 13, 2024 for a flyover assessment of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects impacted by Hurricane Francine, to meet with Louisiana state and local partners, and visit USACE personnel at the Generator Staging Base in Baton Rouge, La.

    This visit included a flyover of the Morganza to the Gulf and the Upper Barataria projects, meetings at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, as well as meetings with local partners in Houma, La.

