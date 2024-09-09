Mississippi Valley Division commander visits Corps of Engineers areas impacted by Hurricane Francine

Photo By Matt Roe | Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, was in...... read more read more Photo By Matt Roe | Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, was in the New Orleans District Sept. 13, 2024 for a flyover assessment of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects impacted by Hurricane Francine, to meet with Louisiana state and local partners, and visit USACE personnel at the Generator Staging Base in Baton Rouge, La. This visit included a flyover of the Morganza to the Gulf and the Upper Barataria projects, meetings at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, as well as meetings with local partners in Houma, La. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, was in the New Orleans District Sept. 13, 2024 for a flyover assessment of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects impacted by Hurricane Francine, to meet with Louisiana state and local partners, and visit USACE personnel at the Generator Staging Base in Baton Rouge, La.



This visit included a flyover of the Morganza to the Gulf and the Upper Barataria projects, meetings at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, as well as meetings with local partners in Houma, La.